Yesterday, it was reported that the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) had given the green light for manufacturing and assembly plants as well as activities in the aftersales sector to continue during the reimplemented movement control order (MCO), which is in effect from January 13 to 26.
Car showrooms have also been given permission to open during this MCO. We were earlier informed that car sales operations are allowed, pending MITI approval, so retail can continue during the period. As for service centres, these are allowed as they were included in the MITI approved list dated January 10.
This has been confirmed by the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP), which issued a statement today (January 12) saying that car showrooms and service centres (as well as workshops) are allowed to remain operational during the MCO. Businesses will of course need to get MITI approval to continue operations.
A number of car companies have stated that it is business as usual. Toyota has posted that all its outlets (sales, service and body & paint) at MCO and CMCO areas will be operating with strict compliance to standard operating procedures (SOP) as per MITI guidelines.
In a letter to all its outlets, Proton Edar said that it has obtained permission for its sales and service outlets to run throughout the MCO, again following the strict SOPs and guidelines imposed by MITI. We’ve also seen a few dealerships announcing drop-off service only for after-sales.
As before, take note that if you plan to visit a showroom or drop your car off for servicing and maintenance, the 10 km limit radius from your location applies, and you will need to adhere to all SOPs in place at these locations. Car test drives, if any, are bound to be very limited in scope and distance.
Comments
Syabas KPDNHEP! Ayuh jom Honda showroom!
This doesn’t make sense. While they WANT the people to remain at home, they allow showrooms to open? Either people would breach SOP to visit the showrooms, or the showrooms will open but no one will come, both of which are negative outcomes.
Showroom remains open for people to collect their cars otherwise will pile up, SVCs remains open as frontliners might need to do service during these period. It make sense to keep limited services open.
agree to allow service centre to open. as for showroom are you serious?? so shopping for new car is consider essential…and we can use that reason when got roadblock ya hooray!
Is there any mention of used car outlets being on the list of business allowed to function during MCO?
If people cannot sell or trade in their used car,how do MITI expect people to buy new cars? Buy ,pay cash?
Do MITI need rocket science to come to a proper decision?
Used car dealers are needed,cos people dont have the time/expertise to sell the cars by themselves,most of the time.
If blocked by police will get saman? SOP only allow 2 person in the car for got out buy grocery?
Taking a look outside, looks like most businesses are still open. I can’t see how this will help flatten the curve