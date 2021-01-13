In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 January 2021 12:14 pm / 7 comments

Yesterday, it was reported that the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) had given the green light for manufacturing and assembly plants as well as activities in the aftersales sector to continue during the reimplemented movement control order (MCO), which is in effect from January 13 to 26.

Car showrooms have also been given permission to open during this MCO. We were earlier informed that car sales operations are allowed, pending MITI approval, so retail can continue during the period. As for service centres, these are allowed as they were included in the MITI approved list dated January 10.

This has been confirmed by the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP), which issued a statement today (January 12) saying that car showrooms and service centres (as well as workshops) are allowed to remain operational during the MCO. Businesses will of course need to get MITI approval to continue operations.

A number of car companies have stated that it is business as usual. Toyota has posted that all its outlets (sales, service and body & paint) at MCO and CMCO areas will be operating with strict compliance to standard operating procedures (SOP) as per MITI guidelines.

In a letter to all its outlets, Proton Edar said that it has obtained permission for its sales and service outlets to run throughout the MCO, again following the strict SOPs and guidelines imposed by MITI. We’ve also seen a few dealerships announcing drop-off service only for after-sales.

As before, take note that if you plan to visit a showroom or drop your car off for servicing and maintenance, the 10 km limit radius from your location applies, and you will need to adhere to all SOPs in place at these locations. Car test drives, if any, are bound to be very limited in scope and distance.