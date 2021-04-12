In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 April 2021 6:43 pm / 2 comments

The conditional movement control order (CMCO) has been extended once again for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak, as announced by the government today. With the exception of Sarawak, which gets an April 26 end date, the remaining states and federal territory mentioned above will remain under the CMCO until April 28.

Meanwhile, states and federal territories that are currently under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) will remain as such until April 28. These include Sabah, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Melaka, Perlis, Putrajaya, Labuan, Kedah and Negeri Sembilan.

However, certain areas in selected states will be placed under different movement controls. For Sabah, the areas of Lahad Datu, Tawau and Keningau are placed under the movement control order (MCO). Meanwhile, Kuala Muda in Kedah, and Seremban in Negeri Sembilan are placed under the CMCO.

As before, all inter-state travel is still prohibited without a permit across the country, except for tourism travel between RMCO localities, although these have to be specifically made through registered travel agencies under the tourism, arts and culture ministry (MOTAC).