The government has announced that the conditional movement control order (CMCO), which is currently in effect for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak, will be extended to April 14, expect for Sarawak, where the CMCO will be in effect from March 30 to April 12.

Meanwhile, states and federal territories that are currently under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) will remain as such until April 14. These include Sabah, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Melaka, Perlis, Putrajaya, Labuan, Kedah (with the exception of the Kuala Muda district) and Negeri Sembilan (with the exception of Seremban).

As before, all inter-state travel is still prohibited without a permit across the country, except for tourism travel between RMCO localities, although these have to be specifically made through registered travel agencies under the tourism, arts and culture ministry (MOTAC).