After a buoyant March, new car sales took a slight dip in April, with 57,912 units delivered during the month, which was a 9.34% drop from the 63,978 units originally reported in March. That percentage actually increases to 10.71% if you factor in updated March numbers – with BMW and MINI numbers for the month added in – reported by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), but whatever the case, it’s still a drop.

The association attributed the decrease in April to a number of factors, including the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak as well as a shortage of computer chips, which had impacted sales of some makes. Let’s take a quick look at how some brands performed.

Market leader Perodua saw its sales dip to 20,399 units from the 24,431 units it managed in March, which was a 16.5% decrease. Second-placed Proton also sold fewer cars in April than it did in March, but the drop was marginal – the national automaker sold 14,673 units in April, which was 97 units – or 0.66% – less than the 14,770 units it did the month before that.

Toyota managed to increase its hold of third spot with a strong performance in April, its 9,136 units for the month a 1,000 unit (+12.3%) improvement over the 8,136 units it did in March. Honda slipped back somewhat last month, its 5,389 units a drop of 3,536 units (or 39.6%) from the 8,925 vehicles sold in March.

Mitsubishi (+10.9%) is now a strong fifth overall, ahead of Mazda (+31.6%) and Nissan (+24.9%), which continue to duke it out for sixth place. Another brand that had a good month was Subaru, which saw its sales climb by nearly 160%. Meanwhile, brands that had a softer April included Isuzu (-39.1%) and Ford (-15.7%).

In the premium segment, Volvo (+30%) and Lexus (+50%) continued to show growth in April, and Porsche had a 169.4% increase in sales that month. BMW Group Malaysia released its Q1 numbers, and reported that 1,931 BMWs and 214 MINIs were sold during the period, with sales in March amounting to 853 units for BMW and 125 units for MINI. There’s still no sign of any numbers from Mercedes-Benz, which had indicated to the MAA earlier this year that it would resume sharing its sales data.

