2 June 2021

While car workshops, after sales service centres, spare parts businesses as well as tyre shops are allowed to operate during the full movement control order (FMCO), which began yesterday and is in place until June 14, it seems that not all businesses related to these are up and running as of today, June 2.

Apparently, many are awaiting letters of approval to resume operations. Earlier today, we were told that Perodua’s Sentral facility in Section 19, Petaling Jaya remained closed, including its after-sales department. A source in the company said that the company is expected to make an announcement on the matter soon.

Likewise, Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ECTM) announced yesterday via a FB post that all Nissan workshops are temporarily closed, pending application for operation. The company has not yet updated the status of its after-sales activities as of this point.

Meanwhile, Honda dealerships that have obtained approval for after-sales service to continue have begun doing so. However, we were told by a source that not all Honda service centres are operational at this point. Earlier, Honda Malaysia had announced that it would continue offering after-sales services during the lockdown period.

This is also the case with workshops and parts businesses, as approval by authorities – as well as travel protocols for staff – is needed to open for business. With enforcement being reportedly strict, many are choosing to remain closed until they can obtain the necessary approval letter.

Earlier, domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi had stated that service centres as well as vehicle repair (body and paint) facilities would be allowed to operate during the lockdown, at 60% worker capacity. All businesses will have to comply with tight standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all local authority directives.

Car sales has of course been stopped during the two-week period, as well as vehicle inspections and registrations, as both Puspakom and the road transport department (JPJ) have announced that no business will be done during the lockdown. Auto production has also been halted, with carmakers, including UMW Toyota and Honda Malaysia, shutting down their factories for the duration of the FMCO.