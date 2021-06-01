In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 1 June 2021 6:09 pm / 0 comments

Back at the start of the third movement control order in the beginning of May, employees travelling to work required a letter from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) to show that they were working in the economic sectors allowed to remain open. The government has put a kibosh to this with the stricter protocols that come into effect today, as only essential services can continue operations.

However, the police have granted a reprieve for essential workers still awaiting new letters from either MITI or the relevant ministries, allowing these individuals to continue using their old MITI letters for work-related travels until Thursday, June 3. This was made known by Petaling Jaya OCPD assistant commissioner Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid in a press conference today, The Star reported.

“Some have said the new ones are still pending, while others have said that they have just applied the night before. So, as per the orders of the state police chief, we will allow the use of the old letters when we inspect cars at our roadblocks until June 3.

“We have also advised them to go through their employers to apply for the new MITI letter, or letter of authorisation from the respective ministries,” he said, adding that the police will begin issuing compounds once the grace period is over.

Remember, only those working in essential economic and service sectors as listed by the National Security Council (MKN) will be allowed to travel for work from now until June 14, with all other businesses being forced to close starting today. Even if you are still in possession of your old MITI letter, it is imperative that you stay home unless absolutely necessary, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.