6 May 2021

Four roadblocks will be maintained around Petaling Jaya for the latest round of the movement control order in Selangor, according to Bernama.

These roadblocks are located at toll plazas in Sungai Buloh, Kota Damansara, Damansara and Subang, which are in the Petaling district in the state of Selangor. Police will also increase on-ground deployment and work with the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) to monitor standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance, said Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid.

The latest round of the movement control order, announced to run from May 6 until May 17, covers six districts in the state of Selangor, which are Hulu Langat, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat, Petaling and Sepang. The three remaining districts in the state – Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam – will remain under a conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Interstate and inter-district travel will not be permitted during the MCO, said senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily briefing on May 4, and said that the MCO for the six districts was requested by Selangor in a bid to curb the rise in Covid-19 infections in the state.

This latest round of the movement control order for Selangor was followed shortly thereafter by the announcement of the MCO for the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur, which takes effect from May 7 until May 20.