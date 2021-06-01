In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2021 11:46 am / 1 comment

In line with the government’s implementation of a full movement control order (FMCO), Honda Malaysia has announced that business operations at its vehicle assembly plant in Pegoh, Melaka as well as sales offices and dealer showrooms nationwide will cease temporarily from June 1 to 14.

However, interested customers can still utilise the company’s online car pre-booking service, which was announced last December, and can be accessed on Honda Malaysia’s official website. Of course, given that road transport department (JPJ) offices will be closed during the same period, it’ll be a while before any vehicles are registered. On the flipside, the extension of the SST exemption period till the end of the year means car buyers will still have time to take advantage of the tax savings.

For existing owners, aftersales services will still be provided at all Honda dealerships in Malaysia, as this is allowed during the full lockdown. The company is encouraging customers to download the HondaTouch application to more easily set up an appointment, although you can still to do by phoning in.

The company has made it compulsory for customers to make a service appointment beforehand, as no walk-ins will be allowed. Customers should also book a slot with their nearest dealership (within 10 km from their homes) to ensure acceptance of their car for service. Aside from preventative maintenance, other aftersales services offered include body and paint as well as towing assistance.

As always, all Honda dealerships will continue to strictly adhere to the SOPs for the safety and peace of mind of its customers and associates. The company also apologises for any inconvenience caused during this time.