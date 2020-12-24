Honda Malaysia has introduced a new online car pre-booking service, which provides customers with a more convenient way to pre-book their preferred Honda model with a minimum fee of just RM99. The new service can be accessed via the company’s official website and will be made available in the HondaTouch mobile app by early next year.
Interested customers will only need to go through a four-step process to pre-book a Honda model, starting with the selection of their preferred participating dealer. They will then need to fill in their personal details before choosing a model, along with their desired variant, colour and optional accessories – the total selling price will also be listed at this point.
From there, customers will be brought to a page where they can review all information and pay the RM99 fee. Upon completion of payment, a confirmation email will be sent out and customers will be contacted by a designated sales advisor within 72 hours. Customers can also track the status of their pre-booking at the “Track My Pre-Booking” status page using the provided reference number in the email.
“This new car pre-booking online platform is part of Honda Malaysia’s effort to provide greater accessibility to customers to own a Honda car in this digital era via an online car purchase process. It allows Honda customers to stay ahead of the crowd and pre-book their preferred Honda model through a most convenient and user-friendly process which is right at their fingertips, anytime and anywhere,” said Toichi Ishiyama, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.
“The process to pre-book online is stress-free and prioritises ease of experience for customers, as it only requires information from customers and minimal pre-booking fee. Through this online process, we aspire to offer greater convenience and a safe experience for our customers, no matter which part of Malaysia they are at,” he added.
Comments
All carmakers should follow Honda and sell online. A lot like us preferred to buy cars on cash money …. just submit IC & driving lesen. Do money transfer or COD..who needs bank loan?
Your Excellency Mr.Toichi…dont talk 3 talk 4 .If you dont understand cantonese ,kindly get our Malaysian Honda Chinese exec to interprete the meaning.
Just go straight to whats more important.Meaningful and hefty rebates until CNY 2021.Dont stop at Dec 31.If gomen do not extend tax holidays,Honda should take the lead to give it as added rebate incentives.
People are taking calculated risks now,in spite of the invisible virus lurking around.When hardcore Honda fanboys support u ,it would be wise to reciprocate by giving them some sweeteners.
Merry Christmas and happy New Year 2021.