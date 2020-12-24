In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 24 December 2020 12:28 pm / 2 comments

Honda Malaysia has introduced a new online car pre-booking service, which provides customers with a more convenient way to pre-book their preferred Honda model with a minimum fee of just RM99. The new service can be accessed via the company’s official website and will be made available in the HondaTouch mobile app by early next year.

Interested customers will only need to go through a four-step process to pre-book a Honda model, starting with the selection of their preferred participating dealer. They will then need to fill in their personal details before choosing a model, along with their desired variant, colour and optional accessories – the total selling price will also be listed at this point.

From there, customers will be brought to a page where they can review all information and pay the RM99 fee. Upon completion of payment, a confirmation email will be sent out and customers will be contacted by a designated sales advisor within 72 hours. Customers can also track the status of their pre-booking at the “Track My Pre-Booking” status page using the provided reference number in the email.

“This new car pre-booking online platform is part of Honda Malaysia’s effort to provide greater accessibility to customers to own a Honda car in this digital era via an online car purchase process. It allows Honda customers to stay ahead of the crowd and pre-book their preferred Honda model through a most convenient and user-friendly process which is right at their fingertips, anytime and anywhere,” said Toichi Ishiyama, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.

“The process to pre-book online is stress-free and prioritises ease of experience for customers, as it only requires information from customers and minimal pre-booking fee. Through this online process, we aspire to offer greater convenience and a safe experience for our customers, no matter which part of Malaysia they are at,” he added.