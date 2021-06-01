In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 June 2021 1:28 pm / 0 comments

In case you haven’t heard, all land transport agencies under the transport ministry will be closed during the full MCO, which is from today till June 14. This includes JPJ, Puspakom, APAD and LPKP in Sabah and Sarawak.

As announced by MOT earlier, the validity of Puspakom inspection will be extended by the same amount of days after the end of this FMCO period. The vehicle inspection company has confirmed that all its operations including mobile inspection will be suspended for the lockdown period. The only exemption is for essential trade vehicles that cross national borders – appointments must be made.

Puspakom says that all online payments for appointments will be automatically refunded within 30 working days. If that sounds like a long time, you’re not alone. Perhaps many have voiced displeasure, which led Puspakom to announce that it will refund within seven to 10 days, which sounds more reasonable. Super efficient when collecting payment in advance, but delaying for as long as possible when it comes to refunds is not a good practice, generally.

“We take into account your feedback and are always committed to provide the best service to customers! You will receive MyPuspakom refunds automatically within 7-10 days. This is one of the ways for us to support your business!” Puspakom said, in BM with those exclamation marks.

For those who braved the last chance before FMCO crowds yesterday, at least you’ve got it done.