7 July 2022

When it comes to getting your car serviced, quality and affordability are not mutually exclusive with GoCar Garage. Launched last year, GoCar Garage provides you with a one-stop vehicle service and maintenance solution based within the GoCar mobile app.

Maintenance packages are available for a wide range of makes and models, with affordable pricing starting from just RM98 for a mineral oil package. There are also semi-synthetic and fully synthetic oil packages available for just RM128 and RM198 respectively.

These rates are all-inclusive (OEM engine oil, oil filter, drain plug washer and labour), so there’s no need to worry about extra costs being added to your final bill. In fact, GoCar Garage places transparency at the core of its business, providing customers with a detailed quotation that needs to be approved before any work is carried out.

These maintenance packages can be booked via the GoCar app, making it immensely convenient for customers to book an appointment from wherever they are. Payment is also done through the app with no hidden fees, so what you pay for is exactly what you’ll get.

Beyond the usual maintenance services, GoCar Garage also offers a wide range of additional services covering other aspects of a car, including the electrical system (including the battery), tyres, body, air-conditioning, brakes, accessories and engine cooling. There are also non-maintenance services available such as performance tuning, tinting, detailing and paint coating.

As a value-added service, customers can also opt for the GoValet service (only available at GoCar Garage PJ), whereby GoCar Garage staff can come to your location to pick up your car, get it serviced and return it to you after the works are completed. You’ll also have free access to a GoCar Sharing vehicle for up to two hours while yours is being serviced to ensure you can remain mobile.

Since its launch, GoCar Garage has been well received and has expanded its coverage from the Klang Valley to both the north and south of Peninsular Malaysia in June this year, enabling customers in Penang, Melaka and Johor Bahru to enjoy the available services.

As part of a special promotion to celebrate GoCar Garage’s expansion, the first 300 customers who purchase a maintenance package from now until August 31, 2022 will enjoy a 50% discount off their second and third car service**. For example, if you purchase a RM98 maintenance package within the promotion period, you’ll only need to pay half or RM49 for your second service and third service with GoCar Garage.

If you’re looking for an affordable and convenient way of getting your car looked after with quality service, look no further than GoCar Garage. Download the GoCar app now to find the nearest GoCar Garage or head on over to the official GoCar website to find out more information about GoCar Garage as well as the ongoing 50% discount promotion.