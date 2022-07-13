In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 July 2022 9:04 am / 0 comments

With the completion of Phase 4 testing of the Triumph Project TE-1 electric motorcycle (e-bike) prototype, specifications are revealed for what is said to be the most advanced two-wheeler of its type in the world. Put through the paces by Daytona champion rider Brandon Paasch, the Project TE-1 is a collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain, and WMG, University of Warwick, funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles through Innovate UK.

Project TE-1 is not intended for commercial release but Triumph says the expertise and capabilities developed throughout the project will translate into future e-bike products. From the specifications released, Triumph intended the Project TE-1 to match the performance of the current Speed Triple 1200, including the throttle and torque delivery map as well as handling taking the road bike as a template in terms of ergonomics, geometry and weight distribution.

This translates into an equivalent power figure of 175 hp, enough to propel the Project TE-1 to a zero to 100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds and a zero to 165 km/h time of 6.2 seconds. Charging time is said to take 20 minutes from zero to 80%, with range reported as 161 km in live testing.

Further refinement of the electronics, including the traction control system and front wheel lift control, is in the cards says Triumph, in order to improve standing start acceleration through better control of the motor torque. Project TE-1 also uses regenerative braking, promising greater efficiencies in the motor generator unit and transmission, thereby improving the range for future Triumph e-bikes.

What is notable is the Project TE-1’s weight of 220 kg, some 25% lighter than comparable e-bikes currently available. “We are incredibly proud to be able to share such positive outcomes from the completion of Project Triumph TE?1, where the prototype demonstrator has exceeded many of our initial targets and expectations. Everyone on the team is thrilled with the results we have achieved with our partners, and how the outcomes of the project will feed into the electric future to come from Triumph,” said Triumph Motorcycles chief executive officer, Nick Bloor.