First coming to light in 2019, Triumph Motorcycles has completed Phase 3 testing of the Project Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle (e-bike). As a prototype demonstrator, the TE-1 is a showcase of Triumph’s future direction into the e-bike market, competing against the likes of Zero Motorcycles and Energica, along with LiveWire, Harley-Davidson’s offering.

Project TE-1 is a collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd, and WMG at the University of Warwick with funding from the by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles through Innovate UK. Phase 3 of the Project TE-1 is the the final build of the prototype, integrating the frame, sub-frame, battery pack and rolling gear.

Final drive on the Project TE-1 is by Gates Carbon belt drive with Williams supplying the prototype WAE battery pack, vehicle control unit, DCDC converter, integrated cooling, charge port, and styled carbon covers. Integral Powertrain was responsible for the scalable integrated inverter and

combined motor with integrated cooling while WMG took care of the final; pre-trial live simulation.

The 360-volt, 15 kWh battery pack is rated at 170 kW with a continuous power delivery of 90 kW. This equates to the Project TE-1 delivering a peak power output of the equivalent of 174 hp, or 107 hp of continuous power while fast charging enables a zero to 80% charging time of 20 minutes.

Rolling gear on the Project TE-1 is drawn from Brembo which supplied M50 Monobloc brake callipers and Ohlins delivering the front forks and prototype Ohlins RSU rear suspension. With the completion of Phase 3, Project TE-1 moves into Phase 4 testing in mid-2022.

This will comprise of rolling road testing to calibrate the throttle, performance mapping and power and torque output while track testing will put the Project TE-1 through the paces including handling, acceleration, braking and regenerative braking, traction control and wheelie control.



