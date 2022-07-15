In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 July 2022 9:36 am / 2 comments

JPJ has announced that VJJ will be the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WPKL’s latest running number series is ‘VJJ’, and it’s open for tender today, July 15. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on July 19. As usual, the results will be out the following day, July 20. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Some might immediately think of a female body part when they see VJJ, but most people here don’t use that slang, right?