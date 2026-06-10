V-MY special number plate series for Visit Malaysia 2026 launched – V 1 MY to V 9999 MY on JPJ eBid

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 10 2026 7:03 pm

The ministry of tourism, arts and culture (MOTAC) has launched the V-MY special number plate series in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, done in cooperation with JPJ.

MOTAC minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said that the plate series has the potential of appealing to those attracted to high-value number plates.

“At the same time, this initiative helps us raise more funds to promote VM2026 as part of our efforts to attract more domestic and international tourists,” he said in a speech read out by deputy minister Chiew Choon Man in Putrajaya today.

The V-MY series will be available for bidding on JPJ’s eBid portal, from June 13 to 17, with a starting price of RM300. Numbers in the popular category start from RM500, while ‘attractive’ ones start from RM2,500. Premium numbers start from RM5,000 and the top-tier ‘golden’ numbers have a minimum price of RM20,000.

Can you think of anything interesting starting with V and ending with MY?

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