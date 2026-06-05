JPJ eBid: MEG and BSX number plates up for bidding

In Local News / by /

JPJ has announced that MEG and BSX are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Melaka’s latest running number series is ‘MEG’, and it opened for tender on June 4. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on June 8. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the Selangor series ‘BSX’. The bidding period starts on June 7, and will close at 10pm on June 11. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

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Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • Thed on Jun 05, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    – MEG4
    – MEG47
    – MEG417

    MEGAN FOX fans rejoice

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  • Perlisian on Jun 05, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    MEG1 are supposed to be cheap instant noodle, but this MEG1 is sure expensive one.

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  • deadhorsecommenting on Jun 05, 2026 at 6:41 pm

    dammit MEG…

    Also BSX
    Bisex?
    Be Sexy?
    Butt Sex?
    I am going to have a field day when these appear on the road

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

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