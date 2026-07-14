JPJ eBid: Johor’s JB-J number plates up for bidding – new arrangement, follows J-J and JA-J, next is JC-J

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 14 2026 3:40 pm

JPJ has announced JB-J as the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Yes, Johor’s latest running number series is ‘JB-J’, and it will open for tender tomorrow, July 15. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on July 19. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Doesn’t look familiar? This is a fresh series for Johor’s number plates after the normal arrangement ended with JYY. JPJ decided to go with J-J (eg. J 1234 J), followed by JA-J (eg. JA 1234 J) and now we have JB-J (eg. JB 1234 J). Next up will be JC-J (eg. JC 1234 J). For reasons unknown, J-J and JA-J were not publicised.

Like the look of this new arrangement? WP Kuala Lumpur plates had a similar look before JPJ selected the current V heading. But KL’s sequence was different, starting with W-A to W-Y, and proceeding to WA-A to WA-Y, WB-A to WB-Y and so on. It probably ended at WD (or was it WC?) before the shift to V.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.