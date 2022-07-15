In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 15 July 2022 1:25 pm / 1 comment

Tenaga Switchgear (TSG) has formally introduced its locally-manufactured DC fast charger, doing so last week with a soft launch of the unit at its headquarters in Kota Damansara. A unit has been installed at the premises, and the company is currently offering free use of the charger, which is rated at 120 kW and is equipped with dual CCS2 nozzles, to all EV owners during operation hours on weekdays.

Earlier this year, the company had showed a mock-up of the charger at BMW Malaysia’s NEXTGen Malaysia event, and had also announced plans to enter into the market with a basket of charging solutions. The unit in Kota Damansara is however the first working application of the DCFC unit to be available for public use.

The base Level 3 charger itself is actually sourced from China, but has been reengineered by TSG from its GB/T charging standard leanings to a CCS interface. Base specs include a 200-1,000V voltage output as well as an IP54 rated enclosure. Users have reported a maximum of 200A current output for the unit during charge trials.

Speaking of the enclosure, the KD unit’s exterior is very different to that offered by the TNB=based mock-up during the NEXTGen event, and it remains to be seen how much the presentation will be refined (if at all) when it comes to the market. According to TSG MD Ahmad Sazree Abd Aziz, the company has already had enquiries for the DC charger from interested parties.

Work is ongoing to ensure compatibility with all available EVs in our market before full commercial deployment – that with Hyundai, Volvo, Tesla and even Polestar EVs were firmly established prior to the launch, but the charger could not perform a handshake with the Mercedes-Benz EQA we attempted to try it out with as well as BMW EVs. However, we were told by the company that this has now been rectified, in the case of BMW models.

When it comes to the market, as reported previously, payment (touchless) for use can be made using your debit or credit card, so no subscriptions are necessary. However, pricing solutions have not yet been finalised. In the meantime, use of the KD unit is free, and the company is inviting EV owners to come try the DCFC out – it will also enable the company to collect further charging-related data and iron out any kinks.

Aside from the 120 kw DC fast charger, TSG also has an 11 kW Type 2 AC charger housed in the same location. From a business perspective, it is offering a variety of chargers, ranging from 7 kW and up to 22kW for AC solutions as well as from 20 kW up to 400 kW in terms of DC applications to customers. It also has a compact substation unit (CSU) – which is reconfigurable for future applications – to support the powering of EV chargers.

Tenaga Switchgear

Lot 3, Jalan Teknologi 3/6 Taman Sains Selangor, 1, Kota Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Google Maps location link

8.30am to 5.30pm (Monday to Friday)

120 kW DC CCS2

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link