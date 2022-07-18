In Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 July 2022 9:39 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that AMP and PQK are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Perak’s latest running number series is ‘AMP’, and it will be open for tender tomorrow, July 19. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on July 23. As usual, the results will be out the following day, July 24. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Penang series ‘PQK’. The bidding period starts July 22 and will close at 10pm on July 26. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon or planning for a new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

The new Honda HR-V, which is hot cake, has a little ‘AMP Up’ heartbeat detail on the front bumper. Since the letter ‘O’ is not allowed on number plates, ‘Q’ is the closest thing to the vowel – who’s PQK 41?