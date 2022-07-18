Yet another accident captured on a vehicle’s video recorder, or dashcam has been making the rounds on social media, and this time a round the incident involves a vehicle making a sudden lane change into the path of another vehicle approaching at much higher speed.
Here, the footage uploaded by Facebook user Ruhaiza Samsudin begins with a Proton X50 in the same middle lane directly ahead of the camera vehicle, which also shows other traffic on the right-hand-side lane travelling much more quickly.
One of those vehicles is the black Toyota Avanza shown in the screengrab image above, and its driver has failed to slow in time to avoid colliding with the X50 that has just pulled into its path, thus making contact and appearing to also make contact with a red Proton Waja taxi that has pulled over to the shoulder, behind the X50.
According to the stamp on the footage, the camera vehicle was shown to be travelling at 92 km/h before the X50 made the sudden lane change to the right, and before that, traffic on the overtaking lane can be seen to be travelling considerably quicker than that.
Looking more closely at the shadows of the vehicles ahead – that of said taxi, and the white BMW 5 Series between it and the X50, the preceding two vehicles were already their lane before the latter made its lane change.
When the Avanza enters the frame its front wheels are already locked as it trails plumes of tyre smoke, and inevitably collides with the X50 that has pulled into its path. As the X50 then gets pushed wayward, it appears to have collected the taxi as well, as indicated by both cars moving to the left shoulder.
While adhering to the posted speed limit should be a given, the responsibility of using the road safely also lies with the party making a manoeuvre to change lanes – or in any other instance of crossing the path of another road user – especially when a large speed differential is involved, which should already have been made clear to the driver of the X50 in this footage.
Even if speeding road users falls foul of the rules by exceeding the posted limit, and if the other party is at fault in other instances of failing to stop in time, the point is moot if the collision could be avoided, along with the attendant losses of time, use of property and money, as well as potential injury. Remember – look, indicate, and be sure the path is clear before making a move on roads and highways.
Comments
mana boleh tukar lane mcm tu gile..
Turbo lag @ X50 DCT?
Cannot pickup?
Or.. Got BSM but still come out to road hogging?
Got side mirror don’t need to use?
Either he don’t have pickup skill, or he is orang gila.
Avanza no ABS? Smoked all da way
X50 LDA not working? Stoopig betoi
All drivers should take a stupidity and mental test every 5 years. Too many stupid drivers on the road.
The worst r the “rogue” bikers,especially the Grab,Panda,Lalamove riders.
They speed from the middle lane,trying their “skill”to overtake from the left.
From the video,once the X50 suddenly change lane..the RIDERS become “SUPERMAN”.
Those who didnt die,need a wheelchair for life.
Just too many stupid drivers who can’t gauge in their head the speed of the rear approaching vehicle. These morons are the ones who will just pull out thinking the car behind will brake for them. Well, this is what happens lah.
And please be considerate, it is a fast lane, so when you come out, drive FASTER!
You can clearly see that not X50 fault. It’s actually MYVI fault. X50 doing nothing wrong. Everything is MYVI fault. Fuel price increase also because of myvi. Ayam and telur so expensive also myvi fault.
Hmm .. X50 driver refused to slow down following the car up front and decided that it’d be best for him/her to change lane but failed to asses the traffic as a whole – truly a teaching event.
1. X50 change lane to avoid bimmer who reduced speed ahead, but apparently did not take a look at his right mirror so did not notice the fast-approching Avanza.
2. Avanza is going fast, the camera car is doing around 90km/h, and Avanza might around 110-120km/h, not sure about the speed limit in this area, but Avanza is going too fast, even the driver did applied brake, but failed to reduce speed.
3. Avanza no ABS? can see the front wheel lock up so badly. and its tyre must not in good condition either.
4. kudos to the white bimmer, good avoid, make itself free from getting involved.
there’s an AES, that’s why car slowing down. 90 km/h speed limit.
This happened at the highway near Bangi area.
white BMW so calm so pro avoiding mess
That bmw has super quick response! avoided any damage to both his side and front… wow
Root cause was the slow moving taxi occupying the middle lane. It should have been at the left most lane. Even the small lorry at the left most lane is faster than the taxi. Of course the x50 obviously changed lane without looking at the side mirror or misjudged the Avanza speed. The Avanza could have slowed down and standby to brake when start seeing vehicles queuing up behind the taxi. The whole accident can be avoided if any of the party played their part at any particular stage of the build up. They all need to go back to the driving school.
Kereta depan slow,
Brek ❎
Tukar lane ✅
All that ADAS specs.. pointless.
The best ADAS .. is the driver. Educate, be a better driver, stay vigilant, and be considerate of others. That’s all there is.
Most of the people who bought the X50 are those who wants a powerful car at a budget price.
That’s why you’ll always see an X50 driving crazy fast or sticks to a speeding bimmer on the highway.
The need for showing speed.
However, they fail to realise that the X50 is not really a fast car.
But who knows… maybe the X50 in this video is trying to test something else… rear collision safety?
This is where the speed limit reduced from 110km/h to 90km/h with AES camera ahead on Plus highway, between Bangi and Kajang interchange. Most of the car starts slowing down to less than 70km/h to avoid get snapshot here, many just not notice and keep speeding 110km/h on the fast lane, or perhaps they run there everyday and know exactly where to reduce speed approximately 50m near the camera to pass the AES camera…
How many drivers are aware that when you join a lane, you must get up to speed as quickly as possible. So many just get into the fast or overtaking lane and prods along at standard speed… seen this so many times.
Beria cakap “baik beli X50, laju, banyak safety features”
Satgi accident sebab taknak tekan brake je.
A cannot go any faster lorry at the left lane, a super slow day dreaming taxi at the middle, a patient bmw follow behind, a lousy driving skill x50 try to imitate her clan that flew past, a incomprehensible speeding avanza without vsc. The steady white bmw didn’t bother to stop even kena a bit on the right side.
Ok, Grade A license for BMW.