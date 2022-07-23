In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2022 2:03 pm / 0 comments

If you’re a current EV owner or plan to buy one in the future, the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 is where you’ll want to be this weekend to learn more about the world of electrification.

Taking place from today until Sunday (July 24) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), EVx is where you can gain valuable information from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and even current EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten.

Petronas is one of the partners of EVx, and while the energy company is well known for its quality fuels, it also offers charging solutions for your EV via the Setel app. If you’re curious how it all works, check out their booth to discover just how easy and convenient it is to get your EV charged.

Additionally, there will also be authentic Petronas merchandise offered at 10% off when you pay with Setel. If you spend RM60 and above, you’ll also be entitled to try spin a prize wheel for a chance to take home Setel vouchers and other goodies.

Petronas is also showcasing Gentari, its new subsidiary that aims to have a significant presence in the EV charging infrastructure segment, while also offering EV leasing and subscriptions to businesses through its Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) model.

In addition to Petronas, participating brands at EVx include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volvo, Tesla, EVC, Exicom, RHB Bank and others.

There will also be various electrified cars, including EVs, on display at EVx. If you’re one of the first 70 customers to book an electric vehicle at EVx, you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool) and air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers, including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public and entry is free. The paultan.org editorial team, of which one is an EV user, another with an EV on the way, and one more a former EV owner, will be present at the event to answer any EV-related questions you may have. See you here!