25 July 2022

As reported earlier, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is going to the ground to spread the word on the Keluarga Malaysia child seat subsidy programme (MyCRS), which as its name suggests, provides subsidised child car seats to the B40 group.

The Program Jelajah Subsidi MyCRS as a proactive move to educate parents on the importance of child seats, as well as to get more to purchase the subsidised seats. The outreach programme will head to various government clinics (klinik kesihatan) and other selected locations across Peninsular Malaysia.

MIROS will assist eligible B40 parents to apply on the spot for the subsidy and get instant approval. Car seat distributors will also participate and dish out additional discount vouchers, while helping customers choose the right type of child car seat. This will make the car seats even more affordable. The Program Jelajah Subsidi MyCRS locations and dates are below.

MIROS says that free inspection of child car seats will be held at selected locations – Apple Baby House, Alor Setar; Kico Baby Centre, Kubang Kerian; Mother’s First Choice, Kemaman. Parents who already own child seats are encouraged to participate to learn more about the correct way to install them. One can also learn about the correct type of seats based on the child’s age and height.

The Program Jelajah Subsidi MyCRS is co-sponsored by Koopers Distribution Crolla Baby and Quinton Baby as platinum sponsors. SNS Products and Little One Group are gold sponsors.

Announced in Budget 2022, the MyCRS subsidy is 50% and the maximum subsidy amount is RM150. The government’s allocation for this programme is RM30 million and it’s limited to 188,000 recipients. We’ve said it many times before – child seats are vital safety equipment. Watch the video below to learn more.