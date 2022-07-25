In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 July 2022 1:46 pm / 0 comments

Those who ply the North-South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced the closure of the emergency and left lanes at a stretch between Bidor and Sungkai. As this is a two-lane stretch, only the right lane will be accessible to traffic.

The closure will be from today (July 25) to August 19, and it’s for maintenance of the concrete road surface in the area. The exact point is from KM342.60 to KM336.65 southbound to KL, and KM346.95 northbound to Ipoh.

There might be congestion, given that only one lane is accessible to traffic. Mentally take note of this, be patient and drive safe. Follow the instructions on the sign boards and those given by the crew.