PDRM has acknowledged the viral video of a police escort car overtaking on a double line at the Gua Musang – Kota Bharu stretch of road. The cop car was paving the road for a convoy of two flatbed trucks carrying luxury cars, and a white Ford Ranger. It was a nasty surprise to the camcar, which had to evade and move into the road shoulder. Single lane road, by the way.
Acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said that the escort car gave ample warning or reminders (amaran atau peringatan secukupnya) by sounding its siren and flashing its lights. He also said that there’s confusion among the public, and that the escort car had authorisation (arahan yang sah) to lead the three vehicles behind.
“People raised the question that the escort car was driving dangerously (mengundang bahaya). Actually, the escort car was fulfilling its duty (mengatur dan mengawal) under Section 21 of the Police Act 1967. This means that other road users have to cooperate and slow down, give way to the convoy, or stop to prevent something from happening,” he explained, reported by Kosmo.
“Police escort cars have their own rules (peraturan tersendiri) and they cannot do as they like when on duty. I don’t blame anyone; perhaps many are still confused by the matter,” he told reporters at a press conference at the IPK Kelantan in Kota Bharu today.
There you have it. Even in a situation like the ones that went viral yesterday and today, the VIP convoy has the right of way. Sorry folks, it is what it is. Always be alert on the road, as many unexpected things can appear suddenly and fast action may be required. Drive safe.
Comments
Why is there a need for police escort when towing cars? Yes the 2 cars are expensive and belongs to a VVIP, however there is no need for police escort! I think people are getting fed up with the blatant abuse of power. The police officers could have been deployed elsewhere. This is a waste of resources.
Yeah right, essentially telling the public that they have the right within their rules, issues permits as they like and speculate no more. It looks like a Bentley there so there’s definitely enough to get such permit.
What so emergency about towing an luxury car that needs furious escorting? I don’t think those cadets back then sign this up for do such escorting, they’re there to service the community, right the wrongs among the people.
Always right
Boleh land
Everything about VVIP is important. Even their pet is more important than us.
Live on, don’t complaint.
So the PDRM has been reduced to a level where they have to escort flatbed trucks carrying some VIP vehicle.
So the BS Warning is Absolute. Transporting VIP cars more important than our well-being.
Omg! Whats the explaination that the cars need a police escort and require dangerous driving?
Ridiculous.. escort for two cars on tow truck.. what happen to PDRM?
lambat sampai kereta mewah tu RIP nanti.
Sebab tu kena cepat sampai bengkel kecemasan dengan segera.
Exercise your vote, clean up these messy policies
law enforcement agency personnel has authorization to break law?
people should seek judiciary justice over this power abuser!
Pasang siren redah laluan keretapi. Nak suruh keretapi ketepi juga ke?.Agak2 la cek keselamatan diri dan org lain bila guna siren . Xkan nak belasah je
So luxury vehicle is more important than citizens???
What kind of warning? Its at corner some more what warning is given there? Bullshit only la, almost accident there. Why so stupid one aiyah. OKU kad also not betul. Like that lah, sudah la salah, tak mau dipersalahkan pulak.
Any complaints gone into deaf ears! This will become non-news, we’re the kuci they’re the “VV-bloody-IP”…
If VIP so rush, take helicopter la. Why waste the resource and risk normal human life.
That is such a bs statement.
Siren/warning or not, there is a reason why they put double lines in corners. It’s because u cant see past the bends. It’s a blindspot. They disregard public safety just to transport those 2 freaking cars. Madness.
Yes they have the right to direct the vehicles in their lane yo give way. Not dangerously over take on a double line road endangering incoming traffic. This is common sense. And it not like they are in a life and death situation. It’s the same situation when the police held traffic with an ambulance to give way to some vvip not long ago.
Pipit jangan question. In malaysia, helang rules.