Yesterday, we reported on a viral video (recorded on July 7, 2022) that showed a police patrol car escorting a pair of flatbed trucks carrying luxury vehicles while overtaking cars on a double-lined road. Following this, a recent video by TikTok user Meerza Danish, which was reposted on Twitter, also showed a convoy overtaking on double lines.
In the video dated 16 July, 2022, Meerza Danish was navigating a rural road that was congested with cars heading the opposite direction. Upon turning a corner, a police outrider comes into view, travelling head-on towards the camera vehicle on the other side of a double-lined road.
The police outrider waves down Meerza, who reacts in time to avoid a collision by pulling to the side of the road and partly onto the grass, after which a series of police vehicles pass by. Unlike the previous video, there are no luxury vehicles strapped onto flatbeds in sight, so the reason for the convoy’s urgency to overtake on a double-lined road could very well be first-responder vehicles heading towards an emergency.
Ni kalau aku tersapu diorang ni dapat cleam ke tak? Nasib lah aku slow
In any case, it was a close call for the camera vehicle and a reminder to always be cautious on the road. What are your thoughts on this specific incident? Could the police convoy have done things differently to avoid a potential head-on collision? Share your comments below.
It’s worth reminding double lines are painted on roads for the safety of road users and not just for show. Overtaking, parking, making a U-turn, and crossing from one side of the road to the other on a double-lined road are offences that carry fine of RM300, with harsher penalties applicable if the incident results in injury or death.
Thank goodness the camera car didn’t collide with the police car. They are above the law and will not hesitate to put regular folks like us behind bars.
Maafkan la tukang bawak tu. Mungkin dia tak berpelajaran tinggi. Oleh itu dia tak tahu undang2 jalan raya, atau dia ingat bila pakai baju biru dia boleh langgar semua benda dan buat sesuka hati.