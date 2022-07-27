In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 27 July 2022 11:41 am / 2 comments

Yesterday, we reported on a viral video (recorded on July 7, 2022) that showed a police patrol car escorting a pair of flatbed trucks carrying luxury vehicles while overtaking cars on a double-lined road. Following this, a recent video by TikTok user Meerza Danish, which was reposted on Twitter, also showed a convoy overtaking on double lines.

In the video dated 16 July, 2022, Meerza Danish was navigating a rural road that was congested with cars heading the opposite direction. Upon turning a corner, a police outrider comes into view, travelling head-on towards the camera vehicle on the other side of a double-lined road.

The police outrider waves down Meerza, who reacts in time to avoid a collision by pulling to the side of the road and partly onto the grass, after which a series of police vehicles pass by. Unlike the previous video, there are no luxury vehicles strapped onto flatbeds in sight, so the reason for the convoy’s urgency to overtake on a double-lined road could very well be first-responder vehicles heading towards an emergency.

In any case, it was a close call for the camera vehicle and a reminder to always be cautious on the road. What are your thoughts on this specific incident? Could the police convoy have done things differently to avoid a potential head-on collision? Share your comments below.

It’s worth reminding double lines are painted on roads for the safety of road users and not just for show. Overtaking, parking, making a U-turn, and crossing from one side of the road to the other on a double-lined road are offences that carry fine of RM300, with harsher penalties applicable if the incident results in injury or death.