The government has been advised by a driving instructor to create a new category of driving license to cater for drivers of pick-up trucks, Kosmo reported, in light of recent fatal accidents involving pick-up trucks, notably one which claimed the lives of a family of five in one car.
According to chief instructor at TIC Advanced & Performance Driving Academy Azad Jasmi, the proposed special license is crucial to ensure that drivers of pick-up trucks have the skills and techniques required to correctly and safely operate these vehicles.
The current Class D license for drivers of passenger vehicles up to 3,500 kg unladen – which is permitted for pick-up truck drivers – is not suitable for these vehicles, as the way of handling them is not the same as those for other cars, Azad added.
“Many who learn to drive and sit for Class D license driving tests will have done so in cars such as the Perodua Kancil or Axia, however once they are licensed, they are legally permitted to drive four-wheel-drive vehicles which are much larger, taller and more powerful [than the cars they have been learning in], Azad told Kosmo.
As a general rule, four-wheel-drive pick-up trucks which are popular in Malaysia are designed to carry large, heavy payloads, and are not meant to be driven quickly, he said, adding that pick-up trucks have a much higher centre of gravity and are less stable as a result, compared to other vehicles which are lighter and lower to the road surface.
Therefore, Azad suggests that pick-up truck drivers be required to obtain a special license such as those required of drivers of trucks and buses, namely the goods delivery license (GDL) and the public service vehicle (PSV) license.
Meanwhile, national road users association (PPJK) president Datuk Mohammad Hisham Shafie said that any individual who intends to drive pick- up trucks should also undergo courses and training.
“We are aware that pick-up trucks are larger and more powerful, which has led to some of these drivers to become unwilling to be considerate on the roads. Therefore, an advocacy programme for techniques and courteous driving need to be included in existing [programmes], Hisham said.
The PPJK president also recommended that the road transport department (JPJ) and driving intitutes evaluate drivers every three to five years to ensure that they are capable of, and thus qualified to handle the vehicles they are licensed to operate, and also added that law enforcement is heightened so that no one takes the existing regulations lightly.
Comments
Wow! Why gomen not reconsider those rempits and lajans to take special licences due to fatal accidents in the past? Akai…
Yep..u r insanely correct.
Garmen should have kempen besar besaran against all rempits,basikal lajaks and 4 wheel drives.
Seize all motorbikes and bicycles and prosecute the parents for allowing underaged teens to cause terror to law abiding citizens.
Truck is not car, its should have own category of test. Its very straigh forward, Truck is comercial , comercial is doing business, all comercial should not be subsidy and should not allowed to pump subsidy fuel. MOF pls take immediate action.
What bullshit is this guy talking about. He is trying to rake more money by forcing experience drivers to pay thousands for driving class before sitting for pick up driving test.
Most accidents i see on video probably due to drivers falling asleep or speeding. Ewth sutonomous driving and drivers aid now available, this trend should reduce. But our regressive cops now says these aids are illegal, although it can help sleepy or drunk drivers home safely.
5 out of 10 pickup 4 wheel drive vehicles dont give a damn if a cow is crossing the road.They overtake due to their superior torque.
Overtaking 5 vehicles is biasa..with double lines.
Those who dont micro sleep,are awake as T rex dinasaur..they overtake as if Bolehland is lawless.
Time to step up enforcement on these rogue bastards.
Saya sokong cadangan ini supaya mereka lebih berhemah.
Sekiranya tiada special lesen, kita haramkan saje pickup truck atas jalan raya utama, mcm atv, semua pakat acah2 king of the road, cucuk2 belakang, bawak laju tak ingat dunia
You know the more effective way is make every road users equips bumper car type of safety , all around, and make it limit to 15kmh
like this , when there a collision , mostly its just giggles and laughter!
/s
Orang kampung pedalaman all cry like this, don’t even have proper roads and had to rely on pick ups, now gomen wants them to take a different lesen.
If they think driving a pick up is the issue, then what about driving an Innova, or a Fortuner, it’s the same exact Hilux platform.
Here we go again, another idiotic suggestion. If you insist.. just add Special Class for Perodua Kancil or Axia and leave us Class-D alone.
either the instructor is hallucinating or the instructor is a hallucination. that transport ministo better dont mess around this time
1 fatal accident with pickup truck – need special license? may as well – every car model – all need special license, as normal car also cause a lot fatal accident. Maybe is because lousy instructor? garbage in garage out.
Should ban all pick up trucks
When your menteri never went to sabah and sarawak, the only way you can go places here is on via Pickup… Stupid menteri.
To travel in sabah and sarawak you need pick up. Semenanjung menteri never understand this.
Stupid. It’s an individual issue. That driver is careless. I am not. I treasure my family, my life, my soul. Ridiculous thoughts. Keep quiet if you have no better things to do. Drive your vios or merc if you want.
Do not bother us in Sarawak or Sabah. We need our truck. NOT because we WANT it.
After getting the so-called “special” license, if they refuse to drive properly and obey traffic rules, the outcome will be the same. This is simply the government’s “legit” way to milk more money from the nation’s people. Simple as that.
Disagree with the suggestion unless there is more data to support the claim.
Even then, the solution could be to enhance the class D syllabus then to create an all new license class.
I will also like to know how they plan to implement on existing driver with a pickup.
Government hould listen advice from a smart person, not idiot!