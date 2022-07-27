In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 27 July 2022 4:46 pm / 0 comments

In line with Toyota Motor Corporation’s challenge of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and its parent UMW Holdings recently held a tree planting programme hosted by the Malaysian Nature Society at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park.

The programme is part of UMW’s Green Shoots Initiative (UGS) and was held in conjunction with the national 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2020-2025, which follows the theme “Greening Malaysia: Our Trees, Our Life”.

Led by director of customer first group Faraed Mohd Sharif together with UMWT management and staff, UMW CSR team and students from Politeknik Sultan Idris Shah, Sungai Lang, the event saw 1,500 mangrove saplings be planted within the mangrove swamp forest.

The participants were taken on a walk through parts of the 296-hectare Kuala Selangor Nature Park to learn about the significance of mangroves to the environment and coastal communities. They were also exposed to a seedling and germination demonstration, while learning about the four families of mangroves and the 13 different species of mangrove trees.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a greenhouse gas and is a major cause of climate change, with a typical passenger vehicle emitting about 4.6 metric tonnes of CO2 per year. Mangrove forests can help mitigate the effects of climate change as they are able to sequester two to four times more carbon than mature rainforests.

In addition, mangrove trees also serve to protect coastlines, reduce the impact of severe flooding and support biodiversity. As such, UMW and UMWT have planted close to 40,000 trees to date with almost 50% being mangrove trees, and the ultimate goal is plant some 300,000 trees over the next two years as both strive towards offsetting CO2 emissions and realising their zero carbon goals.

“Our initiatives contribute to climate resilience while cementing Toyota’s global commitment towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 through activities that offset CO2 emissions. We have also integrated the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as part of our operations as a guideline to help us reach carbon neutrality,” said Faraed.

“Moving forward, we are focused on providing ‘Mobility For All’, by supporting the creation of more independent, safe and eco- friendly mobility solutions in line with Toyota’s local mass manufacturing plans towards a ‘Clean, Safe and Secure Society’,” he added.

The UGS initiative will see more tree planting activities in two other locations this year, adding to previous efforts of the programme. UMWT’s other initiatives include the installation of 2 MW solar panels at its logistics and assembly facilities, along with the s Toyota Eco Youth Programme (TEY) – a collaboration with the ministry of education – to create a future generation of youths with strong eco-values and leadership skills in secondary schools. The company also introduce the hybrid version of the Corolla Cross last year and plans to add more hybrid vehicles to its future line-up.