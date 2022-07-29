In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 29 July 2022 7:45 pm / 0 comments

The Audi RS7 Sportback arrives for the 2022 model year in Malaysia along with a new price, now with PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) being the official distributor of Audi vehicles in Malaysia.

First making its local market debut in August 2020 along with its similarly V8-powered sibling the RS6 Avant, the RS7 is now priced at RM1,088,402 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of 10% sales tax. Previously priced at RM988,544 at its arrival, this represents a RM99,858 increase at present.

Being similarly endowed as with the RS6 Avant, the RS7 Sportback packs the same 4.0 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine with identical output figures of 600 PS from 6,000 rpm to 6,250 rpm and 800 Nm of torque from 2,050 rpm to 4,500 rpm.

These outputs are sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission with the sport differential and a self-locking centre differential; the turbocharged V8’s timbre is augmented by the RS sports exhaust system. Thus equipped, the RS7 Sportback does the 0-100 km/h benchmark sprint in 3.6 seconds.

This update for the four-door coupé brings exterior trim that is similar to its previous iteration, with a mixture of gloss black and carbon-fibre trim; the four-ring emblem and nameplates are in gloss black while the exterior mirror covers continue to be made of carbon-fibre, along with a carbon appearance package.

Lighting comes courtesy of HD matrix LED headlamps with laser light technology and dynamic turn signals. Rolling stock is of the same sizes as before, featuring 22-inch five-V-spoke cast alloy wheels. Suspension is a five-link setup in RS sports suspension plus configuration with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC).

Interior appointments in the 2022 RS7 Sportback include the Valcona leather package with honeycomb stitching, along with a three-spoke flat-bottomed multifunction steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles and heating. Further features include Audi drive select, the Audi virtual cockpit plus with RS layout, a head-up display and the Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound.

Also here are electric steering column adjustment, 12-way electrically adjustable front sports seats with electric lumbar support adjustment and driver’s seat memory, as well as power latching doors.

For safety, the RS7 Sportback gets Audi pre sense front and rear, adaptive cruise control, lane change warning, lane departure warning, a direct tyre pressure monitoring system and eight airbags.

Like its RS6 Avant long-roofed sibling, every purchase of the Audi RS7 Sportback from PHS Automotive Malaysia comes with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty and five years of roadside assistance, as well as a three-year free maintenance package.