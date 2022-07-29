In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 29 July 2022 11:52 am / 0 comments

In conjunction with the commemoration of the 215th Police Day this year, the Royal Malaysian police (PDRM) is offering up to a 50% reduction in traffic fines for selected offences through its Road March 2022 programme. The discount offer on saman will take place at Dataran Merdeka, KL on 30 July.

As with previous programmes offering a discount on summonses, the offer is not valid for compound fines involving accidents or summonses with arrest warrant status, overtaking on double lines, running a red light, queue cutting and for using the emergency lane.

In addition, offenses categorised as non-compoundable (NC), with trial status, heavy vehicle-related offenses and those for vehicle exhaust modifications are also excluded from any reduction.

According to the PDRM Facebook page, those who have outstanding traffic summonses can pay for them at the event, which runs from 9am to 6pm on the day. The event at Dataran Merdeka will also include an exhibition of PDRM assets as well as a performance from the 69 Commando Parachute Unit.