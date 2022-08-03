In Bikes, Husqvarna, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 August 2022 11:08 am / 1 comment

After a quick look a few months ago, the 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 now Gerets its official launch in Malaysia, priced at RM98,800. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.

Being owned by KTM, the Norden 901 takes the 899 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin from the recently launched in Malaysia KTM 890 Adventure, priced at RM96,800. Power figures for the Norden 901 are identical to the 890 Adventure at 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive, with a PASC slipper clutch reducing lever effort and preventing wheel hop. Carrying 19-litres of fuel in the tank – the 890 Adventure gets a 20-litre unit – the Norden 901 tips the scales at 204 kg sans fuel, which compares against the 890 Adventure’s 196 kg dry weight.

Off-road sensibilities are catered for with the 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear, shod with 90/90 front and 150/70 rear Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. Suspension travel is suitably long with 220 of travel in front from the fully-adjustable WP Apex 43 mm diameter upside-down forks, while the back end gets 215 mm of travel from the rebound and preload adjustable WP Apex monoshock, with 252 mm of ground clearance.

J Juan supplies the brakes for the Norden 901, with twin four-piston callipers with 320 mm diameter brake discs on the front wheel and the rear wheel getting a two-piston calliper with 260 mm disc. Standard equipment is Bosch 9.1 ME cornering ABS, which comes with an offroad mode and can be disengaged for true offroad riding, as is three ride modes – Street, Rain and Offroad – with Explorer mode being an optional extra.

A TFT-LCD display is found inside the cockpit, while riding conveniences include a charging socket in the front cowl and cruise control while the windshield is non-adjustable. Seat height on the Norden 901 is set at 854 mm and only one colour option is available.