2 August 2022

For 2022, KTM Malaysia, under distributor Eurotech Wheel Distribution, has launched three new models for the Malaysia market. These are the 2022 KTM 890 Duke R naked sports, priced at RM75,800, the 890 Adventure adventure-tourer with a RM96,800 price tag and the RC200 sportsbike, going for RM15,888 with all prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Starting with the 2022 KTM RC200, this single-cylinder sportsbike takes direct aim and the current market favourites in this class in Malaysia, the Honda CBR150R (RM12,499) and Yamaha R15M (RM14,998). With its liquid-cooled, DOHC, Bosch EFI-fed mill displacing 199.5 cc, the RC200 produces 25 PS at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

New for the RC200 is the monochrome LCD dashboard, replacing the previous combination analogue/digital display. Suspension is done with WP Apex 43 mm diameter forks and WP Apex preload-adjustable monoshock while tyre sizing is 110/70 front and 150/60 rear, with 17-inch wheels.

Weighing in at 160 kg with seat height set at 835 mm, the RC200 carries 13.7-litres of fuel in the tank. Standard on the RC200 is two-wheel ABS on a 320 mm hydraulic brake disc with radial-mounted Bybre calliper in front and 230 mm disc at the back, with a “Supermoto” mode allowing rear wheel ABS to be switched off.

Coming to “The Scalpel”, KTM’s take on the middleweight naked sportsbike, the 2022 KTM 890 Duke R gets 115 hp at 9,000 rpm and 99 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm from its 889 cc parallel-twin engine. Fuel injection for the 890 Duke R is by Dell’orto under control of a Bosch 9.1 MP ECU with a PASC slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive getting power to the ground.

A six-axis lean angle sensor gives three ride modes – Rain, Road and Sport – and Track mode is an option, allowing customisation of the ride settings with the Bosch ECU giving cornering ABS and Supermoto braking modes. Installing track mode lets the rider have nine levels of traction control intervention while wheelie control can be disabled and throttle response set to one of three different levels.

Braking is done with 300 mm diameter floating discs on the front wheel, clamped by Brembo Stylema radial-mount four-piston callipers while the rear uses a single 240 mm disc and two-piston calliper, with cornering ABS standard. For front suspension, a WP Apex 43 mm upside-down fork is used and the rear end is suspended by a WP Apex mono shock, adjustable for preload.

Suspension uses an adjustable WP Apex 43 mm diameter fork in front and WP Apex adjustable monoshock in the rear. A dry weight of 166 kg is claimed for the Duke 890R with seat height set at 834 mm and fuel tank capacity is listed as 14-litres.

Rounding out the trio of KTMs introduced to Malaysia is the 2022 KTM 890 Adventure, coming with a parallel-twin power plant displacing 889 cc and producing 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power gets to the ground via six-speed gearbox, PASC anti-hop clutch and chain final drive.

The 890 Adventure differs from the 890 Adventure R in the suspension, having 200 mm of suspension travel and 233 mm of ground clearance compared to the R model’s 240 mm suspension travel and clearance of 263 mm. Seat height is also different, the 890 Adventure coming with a two-position adjustable seat at 850 mm, the Adventure R getting a 880 mm tall seat.

In the suspension department, a WP Apex 43 mm diameter upside-down fork with separate rebound and compression damping is fitted while the rear end is propped up with a WP Apex monoshock adjustable for rebound damping and spring preload. Braking is done with twin 320 mm discs on the 21-inch front wheel, grabbed by four-piston radial-mount callipers while the 18-inch rear wheel has a 260 mm brake disc and two-piston floating calliper.

