In Cars / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 June 2022 5:45 pm / 1 comment

Now in Malaysia and priced at RM14,998 is the 2022 Yamaha R15M sportsbike, with stocks arriving in authorised Hong Leong Yamaha dealer showrooms by the first week of July. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and is recommended retail.

Power for the R15M comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC, four-valve mill with variable valve actuation (VVA). This small displacement sportsbike gets 19.04 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm from 155 cc.

A six-speed, assist and slipper clutch equipped gearbox, with a quick shifter standard fitment, and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel. Suspension is done with upside-telescopic forks, non-adjustable, and preload-adjustable mono shock at the rear.

For braking, the R15M gets single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS standard equipment. Wheel sizing is 17-inches front and rear, with 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tyres.

Inside the cockpit a two-mode monochrome LCD display shows all the necessary information, along with the included laptimer, as well as traction control in the riding aids suite. Lighting is done with LED units throughout, including LED DRLs and headlight.

Weight for the R15M is claimed to be 140 kg with 11-liters carried in the fuel tank, while seat height is set at 815 mm. Two colour options are available for the 2022 Yamaha R15M in Malaysia – Monster Energy Edition and Yamaha’s Signature M – while the standard model R15 V4 will not be brought into the local market.