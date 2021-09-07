In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 September 2021 9:03 pm / 0 comments

2021 Honda CBR150R – Candy Scintillate Red

New entry into Malaysia’s 150 cc sportsbike market is the 2021 Honda CBR150R, priced at RM12,499, excluding road tax insurance and registration. The CBR150R’s direct Malaysian market rival is the Yamaha YZF-R15, priced at RM11,988.

For the CBR150R, power comes from a DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill displacing 150 cc. Power is claimed to be 16.09 hp at 9,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm of torque is produced at a peak of 7,000 rpm, which compares against the Yamaha R15’s 19.3 hp and 15 Nm of torque.

Power gets through the ground via six-speed gearbox equipped with assist and slipper clutch, with chain final drive. 12 litres of fuel is carried in the tank and weight is claimed to be 139 kg, against the 11-litres and 137 kg of the YZF-R15.

Standard equipment is two-channel ABS, with a single hydraulic disc brake front and rear. Suspension is done with upside-down telescopic front fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

2021 Honda CBR150R – Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic

Like its sibling in the quarter-litre class, the Honda CBR250RR (RM25,999), the CBR150R comes with LED lighting throughout while mimicking the styling of CBR250RR. This extends to the full-fairing and forward-leaning riding position, intended for the rider who wants the aggressive riding position found in superbikes.

In Malaysia, there are two colour choices for the 2021 Honda CBR150R – Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic and Candy Scintillate Red. Stocks of the CBR150R will be in Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms from tomorrow and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided.