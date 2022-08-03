In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 August 2022 4:36 pm / 2 comments

Launched last year in Malaysia, the 2022 WMoto RT3S scooter has received a model update, priced at RM17,888. Excluding road tax, insurance and registration, the new price tag is an increase of RM2,700 over the 2021 RT3S price of RM15,188.

New for the RT3S are three colour schemes, Union Red, Youth Grey & Justice Blue, replacing the previous choices of Glittery Blue, Matte Grey and Red. The RT3S now comes with a full-colour TFT-LCD screen instead of the LCD monochrome screen seen in the 2021 model.

The screen has three display options, each coming with a day and night mode that can be manually selected or set to automatic. Also standard equipment is a tyre pressure monitoring system as well as a service reminder icon in the display.

Other specifications for the RT3S remain the same, with power coming from a 247 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four-valves and DOHC. Power output is claimed to be 23 hp at 8,000 rpm and 22.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm with CVT gearbox and belt final drive.

Braking is done with single-hydraulic discs front and rear while Bosch two-wheel ABS is standard equipment. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the back, with tyre sizing 120/70-15 front and 140/60-14 rear.

Riding conveniences on the RT3 include a smart key with keyless start while the under seat storage compartment that comes with a courtesy light accommodates a single full-face helmet plus rain coat and other miscellaneous items. The glovebox inside the front cowl provides two USB ports and the instrument panel is a combination analogue speedometer with LCD display for other information.