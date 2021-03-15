In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 March 2021 10:22 am / 2 comments

Expanding the WMoto motorcycle and scooter range in Malaysia is the 2021 WMoto RT3 scooter, priced at RM15,188 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This 250 cc class scooter is designed for the urban commuter market and takes direct aim the at the Yamaha XMax 250, which retails at RM21,500.

Powered by a 247 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four-valves and DOHC, fed by EFI, the WMoto RT3 gets 23 hp at 8,000 rpm and 22.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm with CVT gearbox and belt final drive. This compares against the Yamaha XMax, with 22.5hp at 7,000 rpm and 24.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Onboard fuel for the RT3 is an amazing 17-litres, which is a huge tank capacity for this scooter class, with competitor typically only having a 13 litre fuel tank. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel Bosch ABS as standard equipment.

Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks holding the 15-inch front wheel, and twin shock absorbers, adjustable for preload, at the back with a 14-inch wheel. Weight for the RT3 is claimed with be 194 kg – the Xmax tips the scales at 179 kg – while seat height is 755 mm, against 795 mm for the XMax.

Riding conveniences on the RT3 include a smart key with keyless start while the under seat storage compartment that comes with a courtesy light accommodates a single full-face helmet plus rain coat and other miscellaneous items. The glovebox inside the front cowl provides two USB ports and the instrument panel is a combination analogue speedometer with LCD display for other information.

LED lighting is used throughout and there are three colour options available for the 2021 WMoto RT3 – Glittery Blue, Matte Grey and Red. The RT3 will be available at all Wmoto authorised dealers beginning this week and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided.