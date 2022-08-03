In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 3 August 2022 1:11 pm / 2 comments

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will be installing electric vehicle chargers along the North-South Expressway (NSE) as part of its collaboration with highway operator PLUS Malaysia, said TNB president and CEO Datuk Baharin Din, Bernama reported.

“[Tenaga Nasional Berhad] aims to accelerate battery electric vehicle (BEV) adoption to capture a RM1.3 billion market value by 2030, and welcomes collaboration with strategic partners to stimulate growth of the BEV ecosystem,” Baharin was quoted by Bernama as saying.

The energy company will be investing RM90 million over a period of three years in support of the EV ecosystem, the news wire wrote. In March this year, TNB announced that it will be collaborating with the highway operator for the installation of a DC fast charging network for a total of eight charging stations comprised of six on the NSE and two on the East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2).

Last month, PLUS Malaysia announced that it will be setting up 100 EV charging points along its highways by 2024. In addition to PLUS, TNB is also in talks with other highway operators and federal road authorities under the public works department (PWD), Baharin said.

The electric vehicle market has the potential for 3,300 charging points for a projected 33,350 battery-electric vehicles on the roads by 2025 drawing annual electricity revenue of RM80 million, which is expected to increase to 18,000 charging points for 524,809 BEVs on the road and an annual electricity revenue of RM1.25 billion by 2030, Baharin told Bernama.

“By 2030, we forecast that half a million EVs will be on the road with 2.3 TWh of electricity charging requirements valued at RM1.26 billion. This also means the reduction of 4.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by taking internal combustion engined vehicles off the road, he was quoted as saying.

Beyond the construction of charging infrastructure, TNB will also provide upskilling and reskilling courses for the electric vehicle industry, as well as the electrification of TNB’s own vehicle fleet, sponsoring of EV-related studies and foster coalitions between EV sector players such as the Zero Emissions Vehicle Association (ZEVA), the report wrote.