In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 August 2022 4:23 pm / 0 comments

2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Glint Wave Blue Metallic Tricolour

Colour updates for the 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports in Europe, with no other changes. For the coming year, the CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a Mat Ballistic Black Metallic scheme complemented with an all-black frame, and Glint Wave Blue Metallic Tricolour featuring a blue headlight cowl and front fender with tail section in red and white detailing.

The new colour schemes for the CRF1100L Africa Twin are joined by the carried over 2022 paint scheme of Grand Prix Red. Meanwhile, for the larger tanked Africa Twin Adventure Sports, the current option of Pearl Glare White Tricolour, complete with gold wheels, is joined by the new Mat Iridium Gray Metallic colour scheme.

Mechancals for either of Honda’s big adventure-tourers stay the same, with the 1,084 cc, SOHC, liquid-cooled, eight-valve parallel-twin producing 100.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. Both the CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports are available with either a conventional six-speed manual or a six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox.

23YM AFRICA TWIN

2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports Mat Iridium Gray (left), Africa Twin Mat Ballistic Black

For those interested, adding the optional Honda Off-Road Pack allows the rider to install either a quickshifter (for manual gearbox) or pedal shifter (DCT gearbox). The extra-cost pack also comes with rally footpegs, engine guards, radiator grille, smoked windscreen, tank pads and knuckle guards.

In Malaysia, the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin is priced at RM98,888 with only the manual version available. The CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports is tagged at RM111,888 for the manual model with the DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) version sporting a price of RM117,888.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin