5 August 2022

Alongside the new facelifted Jaguar XF, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has also introduced the facelifted Jaguar F-Type in Malaysia, with prices starting from RM688,800 for the refreshed coupe.

The F-Type is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium engine producing 300 PS and 400 Nm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with power being sent to the rear wheels. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Changes to the exterior include slimmer LED headlamps, complemented with three-blade LED daytime running lights. The front end also sports a redesigned front bumper to accommodate a larger front grille, alongside a new clamshell bonnet.

The exterior on this particular unit, finished in a striking Firenze Red paint job, is also specified with the Black Exterior Package. As such, the Jaguar and model badges, window surrounds, front grille surrounds, fender trims and front lip are finished in black.

At the rear, the new taillight design was inspired by those on the I-Pace electric SUV. The 20-inch Style 6003 split-spoke wheels you see in the images, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres, are optional items, while the Switchable Active Exhaust system is standard. As standard, the F-Type comes with 18-inch Style 1036 10-spoke wheels finished in Gloss Sparkle Silver.

The Switchable Active Exhaust system can be activated by a switch on the centre console for some extra growl. The dual exhaust tips from before have been replaced with rectangular ones. Also present on the centre console is a switch to deploy the boot lid spoiler.

Inside, the F-Type is furnished with sport lightweight seats, a 10-inch InControl Touch Pro infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, a single-zone air-conditioning system and a 380 watt Meridian sound system. The 12-way electrically-adjustable seats on this example are wrapped in a combination of Ebony leather and suede.

Also new to the cabin is a fully digital instrument cluster, departing from the analogue unit from the pre-facelift model. Safety and driver aids include six airbags, a driver condition monitor, park assist, lane keep assist, cruise control and a reverse camera.