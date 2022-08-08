In International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Pan Eu Jin / 8 August 2022 6:11 pm / 0 comments

You’ve seen the AMG Office Chair, now check out the perfect pairing for the RM16k seat, the AMG Performance Luxury Audio – the first and only hi-fi system in the world to bear the AMG name.

Inspired by the AMG GT, this 15 kg speaker was co-conceived by AMG designers and Italian sound system manufacturer, iXOOST. Its official price was not revealed although customers are encouraged to drop an enquiry on iXOOST’s official site.

With a body made entirely of carbon fibre, the sides are mounted with the original exhaust tips from the AMG GT with active bass reflex, for a 360-degree sound experience. To further mimic the appearance of the actual car, the rear section even comes with a rear diffuser.

At the top, the familiar AMG plaque is adorned with the iXOOST brand instead of the usual AMG branding while the air vents were inspired by those on the front hood of the AMG GT Black Series. The entire system rests on a pedestal milled from a solid block of aluminium.

The AMG Performance Luxury Audio is made up of two woofers and tweeters behind the aluminium front grille, while two additional tweeters and bass reflexes make the original AMG GT exhaust tips pump and roar. At the heart of the audio system is a Digital Signal Processor (DSP) which equalises and perfects any input it receives via Bluetooth.