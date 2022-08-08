In International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 8 August 2022 2:45 pm / 0 comments

If your office chair is a little too dull and boring, Mercedes-AMG is here to fix that with this, the aptly named AMG Office Chair. Based on the AMG Performance seat that is fitted to the carmaker’s compact models – think A 45 or GLA 45 – the fancy furniture weighs 32 kg and will cost you quite a bit of money.

The official retail price is 3,500 euros (RM15,899) and it will be rather exclusive, with the first 50 units being reserved for Private Lounge members. The company will likely offer the product to non-members in the future, but if you want to be one of the first people in the world to own one, you’ll have to sign up.

For the large sum of money, the AMG Office Chair looks properly striking, sporting black Artico man-made leather and Dinamica microfibre upholstery. This is matched with red contrast stitching and accent lines, along with painted metal as well as AMG badging.

There’s no power adjustability like the seats you get in AMG cars, but the office chair does come with armrests that are manually adjustable for height, width and pivot. The leg rest is also extendable and there are adjusters for the backrest and seat angle, rounded off by thick bolstering.

So, if you enjoy the feel of an AMG seat on your way to work and still want the same cushioning for your bottom while in the office, paying nearly RM16k will get you that privilege. Are you willing?