26 May 2022

Planning on getting a brand new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S or CLA 45 S? Well, note that prices for both models have gone up effective the first quarter of this year. The W177 A 45 S now retails for RM454,406, which is an increase of RM16,732 from before (RM437,673).

The C118 CLA 45 S, on the other hand, is up RM14,316, so the four-door coupe now goes for RM467,691 as opposed to the older price of RM453,374. A quick check on Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s website reveals no major changes in specifications for either models, and the company has yet to detail the specifics of the hike.

Powering the duo is the automaker’s new M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, developing 421 PS at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm. An eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission sends drive to all four wheels, allowing the hatch to do the century sprint in 3.9 seconds, and the CLA in 4.0 seconds. Both cars top out at 270 km/h.

Standard fit items include Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, 19-inch wheels, AMG Ride Control suspension, twin 10.25-inch widescreen displays with MBUX and AMG Track Pace, and 10-speaker Burmester surround sound system.

You can check out the complete specifications of the A 45 S 4Matic+ and the CLA 45 S 4Matic+ on CarBase.my. Also, feel free to read our review of the hatch!

