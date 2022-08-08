A driver has posted footage from their dashcam of their drive last week, which portrayed the interaction between themselves and a traffic police officer, in which the driver can be heard being accused by the traffic police officer of running a red light.
The posted video footage shows the driver’s passage through junctions only when green lights were shown, which is the point of contention. Here, the driver of the dashcam-equipped vehicle also included footage from a rear-facing camera in the Facebook post.
According to a statement by the head of Ipoh district police assistant commissioner Yahaya Hassan posted to the Polis Daerah Ipoh Facebook page, the incident occurred near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Yuk Choy along Jalan Kuala Kangsar, heading towards the town centre at approximately 7:28am on Friday, August 5, 2022.
An internal investigation by the integrity and standards compliance division of the police is ongoing, and the Ipoh district police headquarters have identified the traffic police officer in said incident, the statement read.
The leadership of the Ipoh district police views any complaint regarding the conduct of its officers or members seriously, and thanks the driver involved in this incident for providing feedback on the quality of service provided by front-line members of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the statement continued.
Ipoh police have also asked for the cooperation of the driver who posted the dashcam footage, and to contact the head of the integrity and standards compliance division at the Ipoh district police headquarters to assist in the police investigation.
This should serve as a reminder about the importance of using digital video recorders, or dashcams in our vehicles. Whether the situation at hand involves dangerous, sudden lane changes, a convoy of vehicles driving where they shouldn’t be, or a pedestrian working to scam an unsuspecting road user, video and audio evidence should go a long way in removing ambiguity for the innocent party.
Comments
why the police wanna do that?
Everyone just be mindful
Some party hungry for too long
Now is the hunting season before GE15
This is the problem with malaysians.
Polis buat tahan, kata hungry for something.
Polis xbuat tahan, kata polis xbuat keje.
Kesian our frontliner abam polis. Orang lain duduk, dia yg kena berdiri.
Knowing perodua and their Malaysianness, their next model might have a built in dashcam sometime later.
songlap culture…. lead by example… all the way from the top.
It’s definitely not a mistake.
I am sure no action will be taken against the police! Not the first time. If is VVIP, I can understand but Malaysia always protect even a small potato!
Hopefully this crooked cop gets sacked or imprisoned for abuse of power and extortion
Mungkin terkhilaf. Husnuzon je la.
#doneinstall
Colour blind kot abang polis tu ??
The home ministry just reminded the public against recording police doing raids or arrests. Paul Tan better be careful posting such articles as sooner or later knowing our government they’ll say recording a traffic police issuing summonses will fall under “obstructing a public officer from carrying out their duties” in the Penal code and also is violation of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) for “disturbing others.”
This is just dashcam recording in car, not purposely taking out phone & recording abam polis buat keje which is against the law.
I believe the police is making a mistake. They won’t need purposely to frame you, imagine there’s almost every time at traffic light, sure someone want to challenge it.
My father use to say, if a policeman ask you to stop and immediately asking for your driving license and proceed with writing the summons he is doing his job. But if a policeman ask you to stop, giving a 2-3 minutes sermons, and stressing if you being compound it can go as high as RM300, he only want money la.
This policeman giving almost 5 minutes sermons..
Can someone please clarify if the traffic policeman is using his official police motorbike. From the looks of it looks like his personal bike. Don’t see a police livery/colour and siren on the bike. If it’s not official bike, they shouldn’t have the right to stop anyone, correct?
I think there was a car that beat the lights. But the policeman stopped the wrong car. The conversation was clear. He pointedly said the driver had gone through a red light.
But, his demeanour was uncalled for; his job is to stop the car, inform the man of the offence, and issue a summon. He should not be berating the man on perception of the police and what not (hand kissing or whatever).