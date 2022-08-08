In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 8 August 2022 11:15 am / 16 comments

A driver has posted footage from their dashcam of their drive last week, which portrayed the interaction between themselves and a traffic police officer, in which the driver can be heard being accused by the traffic police officer of running a red light.

The posted video footage shows the driver’s passage through junctions only when green lights were shown, which is the point of contention. Here, the driver of the dashcam-equipped vehicle also included footage from a rear-facing camera in the Facebook post.

According to a statement by the head of Ipoh district police assistant commissioner Yahaya Hassan posted to the Polis Daerah Ipoh Facebook page, the incident occurred near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Yuk Choy along Jalan Kuala Kangsar, heading towards the town centre at approximately 7:28am on Friday, August 5, 2022.

An internal investigation by the integrity and standards compliance division of the police is ongoing, and the Ipoh district police headquarters have identified the traffic police officer in said incident, the statement read.

The leadership of the Ipoh district police views any complaint regarding the conduct of its officers or members seriously, and thanks the driver involved in this incident for providing feedback on the quality of service provided by front-line members of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the statement continued.

Ipoh police have also asked for the cooperation of the driver who posted the dashcam footage, and to contact the head of the integrity and standards compliance division at the Ipoh district police headquarters to assist in the police investigation.

This should serve as a reminder about the importance of using digital video recorders, or dashcams in our vehicles. Whether the situation at hand involves dangerous, sudden lane changes, a convoy of vehicles driving where they shouldn’t be, or a pedestrian working to scam an unsuspecting road user, video and audio evidence should go a long way in removing ambiguity for the innocent party.