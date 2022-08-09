In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 August 2022 4:34 pm / 0 comments

The government via the transport ministry (MoT) is stepping up efforts to curb illegal racing in the country, and this will be done via modifying existing acts to focus on not just the illegal racers, but also spectators and workshops that perform modifications on vehicles used for illegal racing.

This is according to MoT secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak, who was speaking at an “Isu Mat Rempit” press conference at IPK Pulau Pinang. Also speaking to reporters in Georgetown today were Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Wira Mat Kasim bin Karim and Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily bin Mohd Zain, among others.

Isham added that punishment meted out will also be amended to give a lesson to illegal racing offenders – not just in the form of increased fines, but jail terms as well.

The meeting today was to have an agreement between the MoT, PDRM and JPJ to collaborate in combating illegal racing. To reduce the risk in enforcement, illegal racing suspects will also be arrested based on evidence such as video recordings. Isham also declared that Penang will be the model state for the implementation of this new operations approach.

Last month, five motorcyclists died in a multiple-vehicle accident on Penang’s Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.