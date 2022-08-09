Peer pressure is among the reasons that youths take part in illegal racing activities, as found by Seri Alam police deputy chief Mohd Roslan Mohd Tahir through the three-year research he has conducted on illegal racing, Bernama reported.
A total of 300 mat rempit (illegal motorcycle racers) aged between 16 and 27 years from Johor Bahru, Seri Alam, Kulai, Skudai and Iskandar Puteri were approached and interviewed, according to the report.
“All this while, everyone has been pointing fingers, looking for someone to blame (for mat rempit issues). Some even blame the government, family and society,” Roslan said.
“Through the research, it was found that it is not the fault of the government, the enforcement or the family because they got involved at their own will, and 90% is due to peer pressure,” Roslan told a press conference. These issues can be dealt with if the government, through certain bodies continues to hold programmes such as awareness campaigns, he said.
“[While] the authorities can organise programmes for youths through awareness campaigns, parents also need to play a role in giving advice,” the Seri Alam police deputy chief said.
Illegal motorcycle racing, especially those involving mass crowds have resulted in dire consequences; a large kapchai gathering in Penang last month where street racing also took place ended in a massive incident that claimed three lives from the outset, and two more would succumb to their injuries later on.
Misadventures on two wheels documented to have taken place in the country also involved modified bicycles or basikal lajak, where eight teenagers died in an incident in 2017.
Comments
Illegal racing is due to lack of enforcement. Period.
Drift King sez he is femes thanks to no Jepun enforcement.
Also due to lack of enforcement.
Effective solution on top of jail sentence:
Any motorbikes caught in illegal racing must be destroyed disposed totally into tiny pieces using metal crushing machine just like how Customs Dept disposed the illegal contrabands.
By destroying away their precious belonging it will surely hit them hard both financially and mentally.
There is no effective solution to a social issue. Just as cannabis usage in the West have been problematic, now it is legalised and problem automatically solved. So with this view, we could similarly legalise rempitting and voila problem automatically solved.
Follow the Western liberalisation. Too much punishments & draconian laws will bring us backwards compared to our peers. This is the real peer pressure.
what the heck? 27 years old still a mat rempit. at that age, i already bought my first car and house. I was also at managerial level. No wonder these people will remain as B40 for their entire life.
Reaserch that pushing away responsibility?
Taking that defensive “it isn’t the government’s fault” is so cute. I will agree that it is the JOINT responsibility of many parties; parents, government, local authorities, government
The government’s role is to ensure there is continuous enforcement, that the law is updated to be more punitive, to adapt the education system to include road safety training as a curriculum, have PSAs or similar campaigns to deter the activity.
Choose by their own will, and is not because family teaching. Not bad.
Pandai beranak, tak tau jaga anak. How many mat rempit out there and there’s no authority that can take care this matter ?
due to peers pressure? why not you give they give their peers pressure to stay home study?