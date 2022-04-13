If a reminder to motorists to be alert at all times while driving is needed, then this is it. The high court in Johor Bahru today sentenced a female clerk to six years’ jail and fined her RM6,000 for reckless driving in connection with the deaths of eight teenagers on modified bicycles, or “basikal lajak”, five years ago, FMT reports.
Sam Ke Ting, 27, was found guilty of causing the death of the eight cyclists at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam in Johor Bahru at 3.20 am on Feb 18, 2017. She was ordered to serve another six months in prison if she did not pay the fine, and was also disqualified from driving for three years, the latter effective immediately following the completion of her prison sentence.
She had originally been freed from a charge of reckless driving by the magistrates’ court in Johor Bahru in October 2019, being acquitted and discharged at the end of the prosecution’s case without having her called to the stand for her defence.
The attorney-general’s chambers had then appealed against the decision to acquit Sam, and the Johor Bahru high court ordered her to enter her defence on February 18 last year after allowing the prosecution’s appeal. Sam, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was charged under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of RM20,000, upon conviction.
In his decision on the appeal of the case, judge Abu Bakar Katar said the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Sam, as reported by Berita Harian. He also said the trial court was found to have erred in reconsidering the issue raised at the end of the prosecution’s case, with regards to the identity of the driver, admissibility of exhibits and no identification of the victims.
The sad case is a reminder to be extra cautious when driving, especially on unfamiliar roads, because what happened to Sam could well happen to anyone. As magistrate Siti Hajar Ali noted in her judgement back in 2019, Sam was not under the influence of alcohol, was not using her phone and had her seatbelt on while driving, proving that she was driving responsibly and carefully.
The magistrate said it was a dark, hilly and winding road where the driver could not foresee that there would be a bicycle gang on the road at 3am in the morning, and added that the teens had put themselves in danger.
It may be impossible to eliminate the variables, but slowing down and being alert on dark or unfamiliar roads would be the most sensible advice, simply by offering better reaction time in facing any suprises. A dash cam also helps, should there be an incident.
Comments
What a joke…
Good riddance to those that got ran over. No sympathy for a bunch of stupid kids playing mat rempit in the middle of the night at a highway.
facepalm
How come the magistrate court didnt get a solid conviction for this case,and discharged the accused?
Why must it take The High Court to discover the lower court has erred?
If the lower court has secured a firm conviction,the accused would have served most of her jail time by now.
In other words,there is a lack of competency in the lower courts which is very glaring,do you forum readers agree with this layman’s understanding of the case.
We are layman with no legal competency,but from the report ,something is very wrong somewhere.
More dramatic and more entertainment, like wwe…
What ? An retrial make her jail for 6 years ? If i was her after 1st trial which pronounced her innocent, i should have made decision leaving Malaysia…
What is driving carefully/vigilantly means??? Do we have a different speed limit driving in the day and another at night then?
So the parents of those kids were not reprimanded for allowing their kids to ride dangerously on the road at that time of the night?
Victory for the pests of society. Next time if a rempit hits your car and dies, beware.. you might be the one who gets jailed…
This is stupid, those kids parents shall responsible for their kids death.
Very easy solution. Just appeal again to high court until acquitted again lar. Since its the monkeys and frogs that we are dealing with now
It was a dark day for all drivers, may the judge suffers the same fate as this poor girl.
Unfortunately the laws in Malaysia is not equal for 2 wheeler vs 4 wheeler. The laws here will always favors the 2 wheelers, even though they are wrong.
why not charge the parents as well? Only donkeys allowed kids out at 3am which supposed a deep.sleeping time!
This is why Malaysia is in top 10 for the most stressful country to drive. With cyclist and motorcyclist driving recklessly, those who drive cars naturally stressed and with broken insurance system, those on 2 wheels are just abusing the insurance claim system. No offense, but it is the truth.
Is the law protecting and indirectly encouraging kids to ride bicycles on highways at the odd hours of the morning?
Funny reading the comments here…i guess it affects some people in particular this article. Although the kids were playing on the road, its still our duty to be alert when driving. If there were cars stalled on the road, do we as drivers have the right to mow them down? And claim that there were cars stalled, so i rammed them. Its their fault for being on the road? Or do we stop or avoid? Even if we someone brakes, and we rear end them, its our fault because we were not alert and most probably not following with a safe distance. Simple, if we are alert of our surroundings, drive according to speed limit, maintain distance with the vehicle in front, not on phone while driving, use indicators; we should be safe. Been driving for more than 20 years, not once got into an accident. Seen one first hand a few times but due to my driving habits, i manage to stop in time and avoid being included in it.
just like how if you havent kena covid, you have no friends. if you never accident in 20 years, you dont drive much
why she was denied bail while Najib is not ? dafaq is this justice system
I do not have the exact facts of the case. But it should be quite straighforward: did she drive in a negligent manner or not? If she was not speeding, not texting, not intoxicated, and not otherwise distracted, then she was not negligent.
The bicycles should not be on the highway in the first place so if no reasonable person could have stopped on time driving in a normal way, then she should not be negligent. Simple as that.