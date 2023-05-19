In April 2023 we learned that the Court of Appeal had unanimously agreed to free clerk Sam Ke Ting in the case involving modified bicycles, or basikal lajak, from six years ago.
The 20 page grounds of judgement for the Sam Ke Ting basikal lajak case appeal has been uploaded to the eJudgement portal, in case anyone is interested to read it.
The court held that the charge against Sam was defective, with a three-member panel led Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail deciding to grant her appeal to set aside her conviction and sentence under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
In the grounds of judgement, it is mentioned that driving fast or being unable to brake in time in a dangerous situation does not necessarily mean a person was driving dangerously.
Sam Ke Ting was originally freed from a charge of reckless driving by the magistrates’ court in Johor Bahru in October 2019. She was acquitted and discharged at the end of the prosecution’s case without having her called to the stand for her defence.
Following this, the attorney-general’s chambers appealed against the decision to acquit Sam, and the Johor Bahru High Court ordered her to enter her defence on February 18, 2021.
A year later, Sam was found guilty by the High Court and began serving her sentence although she would later be granted leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal a week after being initially turned down.
If you don’t already have one, get a dashcam installed to protect yourself so you have solid evidence to use in case something like this ever happens to you, and always be alert on the road.
Comments
Time 2-3 pagi bebudak kt luar. Makbapak x taw ker
Macamne la nak tau. Time tu sibuk buat adik baru atau pengganti mat lajak yg terkorban
Parent’s negligence caused own kid’s life, trouble others, waste government money, waste Sam precious youth
These parent’s should be punish for their stupid mistake.
Kalao x tau jaga, jangan beranak banyak.
6 years of non stop court attendance n a pending 6 years jail sentence n tons of legal fees.
If Ms Sam knew dashcams at that time,would save her such agony..she would have installed one.
Folks,a good front n back dashcam cost around 500 bucks..it can last u for years,n save u from taking non stop panadols,should another bunch of rempits or lajaks suddenly appear out of nowhere,especially in the dark.
Bear in mind hiring those top top “criminal” lawyers cost u a bomb.
Spread over 10 years,the dash cam cost u only Rm50 annually.
Even worse are the politicians that refuse to put any responsibility on the parents because of race politics. Support from those politicians made the parents feel entitled and dragged out this case as long as possible.
Malaysia really having parenting issues..
At first it was basikal lajak causing 8 deaths..
Then a 3-year old and 6-year old crashed a Vios..
Not to mentioned other numerous incidents where kids sticking out their bodies through car window and above the sunroof when their parents were driving..
Those groups of people only know kongkek and give birth, their attitude towards the rest of the things is “don’t know and don’t care”. The saying “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” definitely applies here, the parents’ stupidity and shittiness all get passed down to their children.
Why no action taken on the parents of the vios crasher in Langkawi?
The excuse was the budak took a chair to reach the car keys. Why cant the keys be locked somewhere?
It is like leaving a gun around(if u have the permit)within kid’s reach.
The car driven erractically,might have killed an innocent pedestrian.
Germen perpaduan,hightime to cut all the open houses..n put your house in order.
PAS people don’t read and understand la. They said it is DAP that overturned the verdict.
i actually dont understand how the parents can walk scot free from this tragedy…how can the law and judiciarylet them,the legal guardians of the kids since they are below 18yrs old,can just be free of any lawful wrong doing
Now find out how the previous guy charge her by stating one need to have some spider man reflex while driving at all times despite the basikal cannot be on the highway under law. Special spider guy we had there.
haha…
anak saya baik orangnya……
‘Kecuali kereta terbang’……WIN!!
Too many smart Alek here, talk so much you got study law or not.