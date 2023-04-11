The Court of Appeal has unanimously agreed to free clerk Sam Ke Ting in the case involving modified bicycles, or basikal lajak, from six years ago. On April 13 last year, Sam was found guilty of causing the death of the eight cyclists at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam in Johor Bahru at 3.20 am on Feb 18, 2017, and was sentenced to six years’ jail and fined RM6,000 for reckless driving.
According to a report by FMT, the court held that the charge against Sam was defective, with a three-member panel led Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail deciding to grant her appeal to set aside her conviction and sentence under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. The other judges on the panel were Justices Hashim Hamzah and Azman Abdullah.
In the high-profile case, Sam was originally freed from a charge of reckless driving by the magistrates’ court in Johor Bahru in October 2019. She was acquitted and discharged at the end of the prosecution’s case without having her called to the stand for her defence.
Following this, the attorney-general’s chambers appealed against the decision to acquit Sam, and the Johor Bahru High Court ordered her to enter her defence on February 18, 2021. A year later, Sam was found guilty by the High Court and began serving her sentence although she would later be granted leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal a week after being initially turned down.
If you don’t already have one, get a dashcam installed to protect yourself so you have solid evidence to use in case something like this ever happens to you, and always be alert on the road.
Comments
Now they should really find out how that previous guy made the rulling that said during that time she is not driving carefully / vigilantly or what ever that means and boom jail sentence.
How come the JB Hakim mete out a punishing jail sentence,without much consideration?Ajibkor’s lawyer is spot on in detecting the loophole in the “defective charge”…that’s how top lawyers make mega bucks by spotting loopholes.
her record has been tarnished. She should sue the kids’ parents for all that she has to go through.
Agreed. tapi xpe, Alhamdulillah for the justice in the end for her. I am a Malay Muslim myself but it’s totally wrong for people to cycle in the dark on the road. Memang susah nak nampak la walaupun bawak slow. We should NOT judge people based on their race
Justice.
Yes true, buy condoms early if you cannot take care of your children later.
At last justice done, to be honest it’s a pity this young lady suffered a traumatic experience due to the accident. To the parents of the dead children move on, always remember that it’s Allah wills that it happened. Hopefully it will be a lesson for Malaysians and Johoreans, young children should not be allowed to be roaming around after 8 pm. Frankly speaking as a parents and a grandfather myself, I felt that something is definitely wrong with the dead children parents. Letting their children astray.
yeah always be forgiving,
just imagine what if the race swap between the driver and the kids, will the lady driver will ever leave to see the sunlight i wonder..
If under the same circumstances, no matter how many times you switch races it will be the same outcome. The justice system is colour blind.
Even if we all install dashcams,similar incidences will still occur…just go to any sekolah..parents riding bikes,helmetless,kids roaming on basikals rempit style…when is all these shit going to stop?
to be able to perfectly striked 8 cyclist to death, not sure how can she proved she was driving carefully? if one or two or three or four i can imagine, but 8??
just bcos you’re a lousy aim doesnt mean everyone else is
so u saying she purposely aim to kill the 8 cyclist?
Ask your family members all stand in front of you and you drive towards them. Let us kniw the result.
Can’t imagine how stupid can you be
Bcoz stupid person drive like you can make people die in one time.
Cynthia… i guess you never see how those basikal lajak? They can be riding fast in a group… and if they happen to ride together that time in a group of 8, they can potentially crash into the car or a few fell and hit the other cyclists too… try go watch cycling competition and check out the crash videos… even for those case they don’t have to hit a car, the cyclists can hit each other and end up all crash too…
Keep your stupidity for yourself. Those who have accident experience will understand the situation.
what do you expect when there are 8 cyclist coming at you all of sudden?
She wasn’t speeding. They were on the other side of a hill. Bicycles are stationary in the middle of a highway. By the time they are seen, the car couldn’t stop. You know brakes needs time and distance to stop a vehicle right? even if it’s moving at 50-60.
To stop on the dime, you need to be driving below 20. How often do you drive at 20 on a highway home, in the middle of the night?
Driving 20 on a highway itself is a hazard to other motorist.
For your sake, please stop arguing and go understand the history of the whole saga and the videos and put yourself as the driver.
How do u know total only has 8?
Sam is a beautiful woman. You should have at least showed a picture of her without her facemask, rejoicing. Instead, you’ve done her wrong by putting up a pic of the grotesque aftermath.
Coomers gonna coom. Go back to watching anime you degenerate.
Where are all those basikal lajak supporter ? I hereby curse all of you, may Satan be with you.
“Anak I x pernah keluar malam”
“Ini kali pertama dia keluar saja”
“Biasa anak I x nakal”
Because of all these nonsense, a young girl wasted 6 years just to wait for the justice, the most precious 6 years where a young girl can experience work, love, family and life
We dont talk about nakal or attitude. We talk how come u drive carefully as per what she say but can make 8 KIDS DIE IN ONE TIME not at the same vehicle.
Sebagai org Melayu, these ppl are an embarrassment really. no doubt it’s sad that their children are gone but in the first place, they shouldn’t even be on the road. Kalau diorg tahu didik anak sendiri, ni x kan berlaku
As expected, she is free.
Its an accident just like any other road accident.
If a farmer left his animals free roaming the roads, he can be charge if an accident occur involving his animals. That is why no farmer will come and claim loss whenever an accident occur with livestock. I am not using animals as a metaphor here but just saying that this is an accident.
Its not about race or religion, its about the fact. Did this amoi purposedly drive around intending to kill children on bicycle? NO. Did she drives around drunk? NO.
Selamat Hari Raya…stay safe, stay rational.
Mr r
First thing she should do now is to pack her stuff and move to somewhere before Kerajaan KWSP pull another stunt and make another appeal.