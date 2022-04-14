A six-year prison sentence and RM6,000 fine handed down to a driver for causing the deaths of eight teenagers on bicycles has caused Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon to speak up. Reported in The Star, Prof Wong said parents should not allow their children to ride or race bicycles, modified – popularly known as basikal lajak – or otherwise, on highways.
“Parents should stop their children from such dangerous activities because not only will the victim suffer, the family will also if accidents happen,” he said. “This is something that we should not support. The highway is not built for bicycle racing. Extreme bicycle activities should be done in specially designed parks,” said Prof Wong.
The sentencing of clerk Sam Ke Ting, 27, for causing the death of the eight cyclists at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam in Johor Bahru in 2017 has had many Malaysians commenting on social media about what is perceived as a heavy handed sentence. Sam was originally freed from a charge of reckless driving by the magistrates’ court in Johor Bahru in October 2019, being acquitted and discharged at the end of the prosecution’s case without having her called to the stand for her defence.
MCA spokesperson Chan Quin Er expressed disappointment at the sentence, saying “the decision puts a huge responsibility on drivers as they must remain careful on the streets even if they have not consumed alcohol and are within the speed limit. This is especially because she had given her full cooperation and had been freed twice by the Magistrate’s Court.”
Doyen of the Malaysian road safety community and industry, Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye weighed in, calling for the case to adjudicated fairly. “If they say ‘reckless driving’, how do they define it? At what speed was the woman driving? On the other hand, we never expect kids to be there at that particular time, on a slope, and racing,” Lee said.
paultan.org spoke to Hasnan Badi, Malaysian local and international downhill mountain bike racer with 15 years of racing experience. Hasnan, better known as Uncle Nan Bully to his friends and competition, said there are several issues at play in this incident.
“Leaving the sentence aside, the Malaysian legal system has delivered judgement and there it is. I will assume Sam’s legal team will pursue all avenues for appeal,” said Hasnan. “But, first, what are the children, they are minors, doing out on the road at 3 am?” asked Hasnan.
“Secondly, this is an issue of safety. The basikal lajak they are riding is not fit for use, there is no safety,” he said. “The basikal lajak, with cut-down handlebars and perhaps no brakes, with the position they are riding in, does not give proper control,” Hasnan elaborated.
However, Hasnan raised the point that drivers are required to be responsible and in control of their vehicle at all times. “Look, we are drivers and riders, sometimes [expletive deleted] happens,” said Hasnan. “But drivers must be aware and be prepared to take necessary action to avoid accidents where possible,” he said.
Hasnan said roads are not the place for bicycle racing except under controlled conditions. “It comes down to safety and education. If the kids are not educated on safety by the parents and the parents are not aware of what their children are doing, then this situation will happen again.”
Comments
Why must parents stop it from happening? Were they penalized in any way until today? it seems that that were doing all the right things in law it seems.
Now everyone should be even more worried to come across Mat Rempit etc. as if they hit me and something happened at night the ruling can say that I am not driving carefully / vigilantly or what ever that means and boom go to jail you.
Very, very bad precedence being set here. In future these menacing bikes get hit by your car and you are toast.
In my opinion, this is caused when one group(basikal lajak/mat rempit) thinks they are above everyone else and can do whatever they like.
Also this is due to the lack of education from the parents, which is usually due to having too many children without proper family planning.
And when accidents happen, they blame everyone else but themselves.
Betuii bro biasa laa. Pandai buat anak , x pandai jaga n didik anak..
Buy a car that has AEB with pedestrians & cyclist detection. It can save your precious time and money.
in highway…? AEB..? Are you kidding me..?
If highway cannot use AEB then the new Mercedes C class or other manufacturer won’t have AEB that can function up to 250km/h.
AEB will not work if there is no sufficient distance to stop the car in time if someone suddenly cut into the lane of the car with AEB and this is human error on the part of the other driver even if he got hit from behind, not the AEB failure.
At least it will lessen the impact. At least got hit from behind is other’s fault won’t go to jail for 6 years.
Better u read the fakta kes then you’ll know why that girl yang bersalah
These basikal lajak kids will only level up to mat rempit once they get their motorcycle license. And then sooner or later they will turn to crime and become criminals terrorizing the society.
Do you really think these basikal lajak kids will suddenly become good kids & insaf when they turn 16 years old?
Next, mat rempit in huge group and many many groups, action along NSE, all the way north to central and central to north.
“Illegally ridden bikes” vs. “legal car driven as per traffic rules”. Define “be more vigilant”. Does not make a damn bloody sense how is the driver penalized while the bike riders (in this case their parents) aren’t. I do not know the laws but I know damn well that the car being driven was legal and followed traffic rules. Fyi, these modified bikes are not ridden slowly, they travel the road damn fast and they are essentially Mat Rempit in bicycle form. I’m absolutely outraged.
While I hate to directly compare it this way because lives were lost, having Mat Rempits/Lajak’s hogging the roads without proper lighting is no different than having cows and goats on the road at night, there’s nothing good from the encounter.
Personally, the sentence does not reflect justice nor even a constructive lesson to the community. Instead everybody, the accused, the deceased cyclists and their surviving friends of that ride, the deceased parents/guardians and families, and also the authorities somewhat had a role in it, but having only 1 party to take the blame is just a very sickening lame closure for this sad accident.
So now we go to jail if we hit these people who are out on the highway doing illegal stuff? Wow kudos to Malaysian law. We’re going backwards at an even faster pace.
This is a tragedy for both party, those kids parents should should shoulder the blame too, if your kids “racing” in the middle of the night in the highways without you knowing, you really failed as a parent. Our enforcement in this country is pathetic often we see motorists beating the red- lights speeding in housing areas, not wearing any helmets and kids riding the bike without any punishment.
Firstly, we need to realise that running over other human being who are at fault is not acceptable. Just imagine, driving on main road and suddenly an old man cross in front out of nowhere. You don’t say i’ll run him over because he is at fault and i’ll be free, right?
If you agree with the first point, then only assess if the driver had done enough to avoid the accident. This is where the speed, condition of drivers, braking response, vehicle condition, etc to be taken into consideration.
I see soo many people jump into second point, forgetting the first point above.
I agree with mowing down someone who jaywalk. Jaywalker should look out and be responsible for their own action, because they are not supposed to cross the road without a crossing. Fare and square.
Kalau the jaywalker is orang tua yg nyanyuk atau budak2 tgh merajuk tak dapat aiskrim dan lari lintas jalan, atau sedang belari dikejar penculik, etc. So many scenario can happen out there. Still fare and square?
Or you want to ask first, why you jaywalk? kalau ada sebab, then you stop the car. Kalau tak ada sebab, you run them over?
There’s many parties including parents, highway operators, and even government incharge for first point before driver finslly meet these kids. What are they done to avoid the accident?
Aiya…talk so much..still plenty of basikal nyamuk and rempits out there..nothing changed
This country is like a cowboy town
the point is, that old man should not be crossing the highway 3am without any light on him.
it’s a complicated case and the kids/parents could have been sued for endangering motorists of the highway.
i disagrew. parents should not get into the way of darwin’s law of natural selection at work. plus the lady might have done dozens of other families a favour, have you ever watched minority report?
Now this is great news for fake accidents folks. Pay or 6 years.
What is the main reason they think basikal lajak or mat rempit is legal on the road?
When accident happens, find excuses to accuse the driver’s fault ?
She should be commemorate by taking out those lajak gang…
No drug, no drink, on handphone during driving, no speeding, then I would like to know what make the judge make such decision? Another Malaysia joke to the world!!!