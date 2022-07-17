By Hafriz Shah / 17 July 2022 12:29 pm / 0 comments

Another day, another unfortunate news. Gnarly scenes of a massive accident involving a group of kapchai motorcycles and cars have gone viral on social media today. As reported by The Star, the incident happened around 4.40 am on Sunday, July 17, along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway in Jelutong.

At least three people have been killed, and three others badly injured in the early morning crash. Various clips shared online show a large gathering and convoys of kapchais, including what appears to be high speed street racing on a busy road as well.

Other videos also show a motorcycle smashing into the back of a car, plus the aftermath of a major pile-up of kapchais and their riders. Very disturbing scenes, so be warned.

Be safe on the roads, everyone, at all times. Innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun.