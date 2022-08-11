In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 August 2022 3:01 pm / 0 comments

We know Americans love their military, and in tribute of that, Harley-Davidson (H-D) has released two special edition motorcycles, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. and the Tri Glide Ultra G.I. Both limited edition bikes come in Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint along with a military motif.

H-D’s involvement with the US military dates back to World War I in 1917 as well as the 1910 Mexican Revolution when it supplied its J-series Flathead V-twin, displacing 1,000 cc and producing 15 hp. World War II saw thousands of WLA specification motorcycles supplied to US forces, the WLA standing for 740 cc Flathead V-twin, high compression, Army, with production beginning 1940.

The pair of G.I. edition (G.I. meaning “General Issue” or “Government Issue” in US Army parlance for its equipment and used as a slang term for servicemen) bikes are otherwise stock standard. For the Pan America 1250 Special G.I., power comes from the Revolution Max 1250 V-twin, which pumps out 150 hp and 127 Nm of torque from 1,250 cc.

The three-wheeler Tri Glide Ultra G.I. is fitted with a 1,868 cc Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 featuring combination oil-cooled engine and liquid-cooled cylinder heads. Power figures for the Tri Glide are 93 hp at 5,020 rpm and 164 Nm of torque at 3,250 rpm.

In Malaysia, the 2021 Pan America 1250 is priced at RM99,900 for the base model and RM115,900 for the Special. As for the Tri Glide Ultra, this trike is not offered locally in 2022 but was priced at around RM280,000 in 2021.